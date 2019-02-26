Hulu takes jab at Netflix price hike, drops basic plan to $5.99, starting today

Share

Hulu announced last month that starting February 26 its new subscription prices would go into effect. This news came a week after Netflix announced it had raised prices on its three subscription plans. While Hulu has lowered its basic subscription plan by $2, bringing it down to $5.99, it’s also raising its prices on its Hulu Live TV plan and its Hulu No Ads Live TV plan. According to AdWeek, Hulu is making this move after finding that cutting its basic plan price helps accelerate subscriber growth.

Netflix’s New Prices

New subscribers to Netflix will find these prices in the above chart. Netflix has become a huge production house, producing original content and reportedly spending $8 billion on its house-produced films and TV shows in 2018 alone. But its basic plan is $3 more than Hulu’s and that can make a huge difference for subscribers.

Hulu’s Previous Prices

Starting today Hulu’s basic subscription plan with limited commercials drops from $7.99 to $5.99. It’s Hulu No Ads is staying at $11.99, meaning it will cost twice as much to get its basic plan with no ads. There’s a significant increase on its Hulu + Live TV plan which offers 2 simultaneous screens. The price for that plan is being raised from $39.99 to $44.99. And lastly, the Hulu No Ads + Live TV plan is going from $43.99 to $50.99. You can watch Hulu using a Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, XBox One or XBox 360, Playstation 3 or 4, or Wii.

With the basic Hulu plan you can watch such favorite shows as Grey’s Anatomy, Once Upon a Time, Scandal, New Girl, or How to Get Away with Murder. To find out which channels Hulu Live TV offers in your area you’ll need to enter your zip code. Depending on your location you’ll receive local channels among other free content. Some of those other channels included are A&E, Boomerang, Bravo, CNN, E!, ESPN, Food Network, Fox News, FreeForm, Lifetime, MSNBC, Oxygen, USA, Viceland and more. For a full list click here.

Hulu also offers add-ons to its plan such as premium channels like HBO, Showtime, and Cinemax. If you want to include the Hulu Live TV Español Add-On it will cost an additional $4.99 for channels like ESPN Deportes, NBC Universo, CNN En Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, and History Channel En Español.

If you want to try out Hulu for yourself, the company offers a one-week free trial. Be sure to check out some of the the best shows and the best movies on Hulu right now.

