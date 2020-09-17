  1. News

Why posting photos of your boarding pass is a terrible idea

By

Ah, travel. Remember travel?

Travel was when we used to go “other places,” in a time when the U.S. wasn’t literally banned from the rest of the world. And often, when preparing to travel, we used to post pictures to social media of our boarding pass to show off to our friends and — more importantly — anonymous internet strangers.

Turns out this is and has always been a terrible idea, because the internet is dark and full of hackers. Or in this case, a person in Australia who knows how to access the “inspect element” option on a website’s drop-down menu and used it to hack personal details from the country’s former Prime Minister.

As chronicled in an extremely hilarious blog post, completely with “YMCA” background music, Alex Hope, a hacker and blogger based in Australia, detailed his odyssey of kind-of-accidentally-on-purpose discovering the passport and phone numbers of former Australian Prime Minster Tony Abbott.

It all started when Abbott posted a picture on Instagram of his boarding pass back in March, in which the booking reference number is clearly visible (the photo has since been removed, because duh).

Turns out, as Hope discovered, you can easily log in to certain airline websites using just this information: a last name and a booking reference. And voilà, Hope got his hands on the rather sensitive information of the major Australian diplomat, including what the airline was saying about Abbott, his phone number, and his diplomatic passport number.

This sent Hope down a wormhole of government email addresses and telephone numbers, trying to inform the powers-that-be that he had rather easily snagged this information and that it was a problem. In the end, Hope said officials corrected the issue.

When reached for comment, Hope confirmed to Digital Trends that he wasn’t a professional white-hat hacker, and the blog was basically just a fun side project, but that he does work in computer security professionally.

“I didn’t have to use any like, actual computer knowledge for this,” he told Digital Trends over Twitter. “But doing this kind of thing for work did get me in the useful habit of recording my screen whenever I’m about to do a crime.”

Making yourself an easy target

While Hope’s story is the latest (and currently, funniest) documentation of how this kind of identity theft works, it’s been a known problem for a while.

Hope’s hack was fairly low-tech (a simple right-click will do it), but there are websites out that that can also fully scan a boarding pass bar code simply through the picture, according to Reader’s Digest.

In 2017 and 2018, both Forbes and the tech blog Null-Byte pointed out that while some bad actors will go so far as to “socially engineer” (aka phish) information out of people, a simple search of #boardingpass on Instagram will yield thousands of potential targets. Even if a bar code or a booking reference aren’t forthcoming, just a frequent flyer number will work. Even Google Images indexes boarding pass pictures.

It doesn’t take much to get people’s personal information and screw up their lives via identity theft. So don’t let vanity — or a compulsive desire for social media validation — will be your downfall. Stop posting pictures of your boarding passes. Or at least obscure the important information if you must show-off to your pals.

Editors' Recommendations

The best dating apps for 2020

The 15 best tech jobs boast top salaries, high satisfaction, lots of openings

The Best Jobs in Tech

The birth of big data: How Simulmatics predicted the future 60 years ago

simulmatics corporation jill lepore book if then file photo 50 years of computer usage at usaf

Razer may have leaked your personal information

15 best things to buy with the amazon gift card you got for christmas razer basilisk gaming mouse 1

Apple iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and WatchOS 7 are available to download now

apple ios 14 beta hands on review main

Minecraft Dungeons is getting touch controls for Android launch

minecraft dungeons beginners guide tips featured

Apple debuts new iPad and iPad Air with fresh design and better specs

The Mandalorian, season 2: Everything we know about the Disney+ series’ return

The UN’s 2020 biodiversity report is ugly, but there’s still hope

IBM’s autonomous Mayflower ship lifted into the water ahead of launch

Apple September 2020 event: Everything announced

Apple Watch Series 6

Dozens of celebrities call for one-day boycott of Facebook, Instagram

facebook hacked

Why Sony may produce fewer PS5 units than planned

playstation 5 controller and ps5

Sony denies production issues with PS5 release

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro: Everything we know about Apple’s new phones