News

The IRS is cracking down on people who didn’t pay taxes on Bitcoin earnings

Emily Price
By

If you’ve been trading Bitcoin and haven’t been reporting your earnings to the IRS, you might be getting a surprise in your mailbox.

The IRS is cracking down on cryptocurrency traders who didn’t report their earnings on their taxes. By the end of next month, around 10,000 people are expected to get letters from the IRS asking them to pay back taxes on unreported earnings from cryptocurrency trading, Engadget reports.

Last year the IRS launched a “Virtual Currency Compliance campaign” to address noncompliance related to the use of virtual currency.

“U.S. persons are subject to tax on worldwide income from all sources including transactions involving virtual currency. IRS Notice 2014-21 states that virtual currency is property for federal tax purposes and provides information on the U.S. federal tax implications of convertible virtual currency transactions,” reads the announcement. “The Virtual Currency Compliance campaign will address noncompliance related to the use of virtual currency through multiple treatment streams including outreach and examinations. The compliance activities will follow the general tax principles applicable to all transactions in property, as outlined in Notice 2014-21. The IRS will continue to consider and solicit taxpayer and practitioner feedback in education efforts, future guidance, and development of Practice Units. Taxpayers with unreported virtual currency transactions are urged to correct their returns as soon as practical. The IRS is not contemplating a voluntary disclosure program specifically to address tax non-compliance involving virtual currency.”

Last week the IRS started sending “educational letters” to some taxpayers. The names of those who are receiving the letter were acquired from “various ongoing compliance efforts” conducted by the IRS.

“Taxpayers should take these letters very seriously by reviewing their tax filings and when appropriate, amend past returns and pay back taxes, interest, and penalties,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “The IRS is expanding our efforts involving virtual currency, including increased use of data analytics. We are focused on enforcing the law and helping taxpayers fully understand and meet their obligations.”

Taxpayers that do not accurately report their earnings through cryptocurrency trading are liable for the tax for those earnings as well as penalties and interest. In some cases, the IRS notes that those who have not paid taxes on cryptocurrency earnings could potentially face criminal prosecution.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Teenagers react to Windows 95, cannot imagine what their elders endured
pillars of eternity nintendo switch
Gaming

Pillars of Eternity to hit Nintendo Switch in time for Pillars of Eternity II

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch in August. The RPG will arrive to the hybrid console right before the console version of its sequel, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
white dwarf fast binary system image 7429 ztf j1539 5027 1
Emerging Tech

This pair of white dwarf stars orbit each other at record-breaking speeds

Astronomers have observed two stars orbiting each other every seven minutes, making them the fastest eclipsing white dwarf binary system ever discovered. The stars are expected to be strong sources of gravitational waves.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
facebook to move instant games out of messenger
Mobile

Facebook will move Instant Games to main app, further simplifying Messenger

Facebook will be transferring Instant Games to the Facebook Gaming tab on the main app. The migration of the platform will also help to further simplify Messenger, which was recently redesigned.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
euclid dark matter telescope euclid20190723 1
Emerging Tech

Space telescope to probe the mysteries of dark energy and dark matter

Two of the biggest mysteries in astronomy are dark matter and dark energy. But a new project from the European Space Agency, the Euclid mission, will attempt to unravel some of the puzzles over these forces and is set to launch in 2022.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
nintendo switch deals
Gaming

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild glitch makes Sidon your humble steed

A glitch in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild allows players to transform Prince Sidon into Link's humble steed. The glitch may entertain players who are waiting for the next games in the series to arrive on the Nintendo Switch.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
PlayStation 4
Gaming

PS5: Here’s everything we know about the PlayStation 5 so far

PlayStation 5 rumors have circulated for over a year, but there's still plenty we don't know. Here's everything you need to know about the PS5, including rumors about its release, specs, and games.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Most significant science new and breakthroughs of 2018
Emerging Tech

Scientists re-create marsquakes here on Earth using data from InSight rover

The InSight gathers information from a seismometer placed on the surface of Mars which listens to vibrations from within the ground, known as marsquakes. Now, a team at ETH Zurich has re-created the experience of a Marsquake here on Earth.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
best ipad deals of
Apple

EEC filings suggest there might be several new iPads coming soon

Apple might have a lot of new iPads to show off this fall. The company recently filed two new iPad model numbers with the Eurasian Economic Commission database, adding to the five models numbers that it has already filed with the commission
Posted By Emily Price
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Medals
News

Tokyo unveils its 2020 Olympic medals made entirely from recycled electronics

The organizing committee for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics officially unveiled its Olympic medal designs this week. While they might look like any other medal, these will be made by something a little different: Recycled electronics.
Posted By Emily Price
Waymo Jaguar I-Pace
Computing

Google’s DeepMind is training Waymo’s self-driving cars like StarCraft II bots

Google's DeepMind and Waymo are teaming up to train the neural networks of self-driving cars. The partnership is using population-based training, which was created to speed up the learning process of computers playing StarCraft II.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
smartphone case adds physical buttons scroll wheels vidgets
Mobile

Smartphone case augments touchscreens with physical buttons, scroll wheels

A customizable smartphone case provides a more tactile experience compared to touchscreens. Vidgets, created by Snap researchers and Columbia University students, translates input through mechanical widgets into onscreen commands.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
tess young exoplanet formation image 7427e ds tuc ab 1
Emerging Tech

Astronomers spot formation of baby gas giant using planet-hunting satellite TESS

A young planet still in the process of being formed has been identified using NASA’s planet-hunting satellite, TESS. The planet, DS Tuc Ab, is nearly six times the size of the Earth and is similar to the gas giants in our Solar System.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
tesla wants youtube on touchscreens touchscreen
Cars

Teslas will soon be able to stream Netflix and Hulu, Elon Musk says

Soon you might be able to binge-watch your favorite show while in your Tesla -- provided your Tesla is parked. Tesla founder Elon Musk announced via tweet that the ability to stream Netflix and Hulu through the car’s display is on its…
Posted By Emily Price
pubg corp epic games partners season 4
Gaming

Despite lawsuit, there’s no PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds vs. Fortnite rift

There is no animosity between PUBG Corp. and Epic Games, despite a lawsuit and the competition between PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and Fortnite. PUBG Corp. even tagged Epic Games as one of the developer's best partners.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit