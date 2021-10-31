  1. News

Space Station astronauts use AR headset to upgrade particle physics hardware

By

Mixed Reality headsets aren’t only for playing VR games on Earth: The astronauts aboard the International Space Station are making use of an Augmented Reality (AR) system based on commercial Microsoft HoloLens hardware with custom-designed software. Recently, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur used a HoloLens headset to perform a hardware replacement on a highly complex piece of equipment: The station’s Cold Atom Lab.

The ISS’s Cold Atom Lab is a particle physics instrument that chills atoms down to almost absolute zero, or minus 459 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 273 degrees Celsius), at which temperature atoms move much more slowly than usual and can be studied in greater detail.

NASA Astronaut Megan McArthur dons a Microsoft HoloLens, a mixed reality (or augmented reality) headset, which allows her to see both the spacearound her as well as digital displays in her field of view.
NASA Astronaut Megan McArthur dons a Microsoft HoloLens, a mixed reality (or augmented reality) headset, which allows her to see both the space around her as well as digital displays in her field of view. NASA

This technology is complex, and so maintaining the instrument or replacing parts requires careful instructions sent to the ISS crew from Earth. With the mixed reality headset, astronaut Megan McArthur could see an overlay of text and information when she looked at hardware like cables. And the team on Earth could even use an arrow in her vision to point to particular cables she needed to unplug.

“Cold Atom Lab is investing in the use of this technology on the space station not just because it’s intriguing, but because it could provide additional capabilities for these complex tasks that we rely on astronauts to perform,” said Kamal Oudrhiri, Cold Atom Lab’s project manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, in a statement. “This activity was a perfect demonstration of how Cold Atom Lab and quantum science can take advantage of mixed reality technology.”

With the replacement hardware, the instrument now has a new capability: Producing ultracold potassium atoms. The Cold Atom Lab team on the ground says this means it can be used in a whole variety of new particle physics experiments.

“This repair activity allows potassium gases to also be studied in Cold Atom Lab, which will enable scientists to perform dozens of new experiments in quantum chemistry and fundamental physics using multi-species gases where the atoms interact with each other in interesting ways at the ultra-low temperatures only achievable in microgravity,” said Jason Williams, Cold Atom Lab’s project scientist.

“Our goal is for Cold Atom Lab to become an evolving science facility so we can quickly build on our research and work with the astronauts to add new hardware capabilities without the need to build and launch new facilities each step of the way.”

Editors' Recommendations

This Logitech G432 gaming headset is only $50 today

The Logitech G432 gaming headset with the microphone extended.

This 24-inch Asus gaming monitor is $200 at Walmart today

best gaming monitors under 200 asus vp228qg

Save $31 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 at Walmart today

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic on the wrist.

Hubble captures creepy carbon star CW Leonis peering out from a screen of smoke

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope celebrates Halloween this year with a striking observation of the carbon star CW Leonis, which resembles a baleful orange eye glaring from behind a shroud of smoke.

NASA’s Juno spacecraft peers deep into the atmosphere of Jupiter

Jupiter's banded appearance is created by the cloud-forming weather layer. This composite image shows views of Jupiter in infrared and visible light taken by the Gemini North telescope and NASA's Hubble Space Telescope.

From Splatterhouse to Resident Evil, horror games found the fun in fear

Resident Evil Village House Beneviento doll.

Best Black Friday Deals 2021: What to buy TODAY

Black Friday 2021 is the day after Thanksgiving.

Best Blink camera deals for October 2021

Blink Home System security cameras on a kitchen counter.

Best Amazon Fire tablet deals for October 2021

Amazon Fire 10 HD Plus tablet with user playing Minecraft.

The best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals for October 2021

Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus

The best iPad Pro deals and sales for October 2021

iPad Pro running iPadOS 15, with the Digital Trends homepage on the screen, Apple Pencil to the right and keyboard to the left.

Best Garmin watch deals for October 2021

prime day garmin smartwatch deals 2020 instinct orange

Best iPhone 12 deals for October 2021: iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro