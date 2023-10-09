 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Space station crew investigating yet another coolant leak

Trevor Mogg
By
The Soyuz MS-18 crew ship is pictured docked to the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module.
A Soyuz spaceship docked to the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module in 2021. NASA / NASA

The International Space Station (ISS) is reportedly dealing with yet another coolant leak.

In a post on the messaging site Telegram, NASA’s Russian counterpart, Roscosmos, said the apparent leak was occurring from a backup radiator attached to the outside of the Russian Nauka module. The Nauka module was added to the space station in 2021, while the radiator arrived in 2010 before being added to Nauka earlier this year.

Recommended Videos

Roscosmos said that the main thermal control circuit of the module continues to operate normally, adding that the crew and the ISS are not in any danger.

Related

An update provided by NASA said that at around 1 p.m. ET on Monday, flight controllers at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, used cameras on the outside of the station to inspect the area of concern and “observed flakes emanating from one of two radiators on the Roscosmos Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module.”

The team on the ground informed the seven-person crew aboard the space station of the apparent leak, after which NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli confirmed the presence of the flakes via a visual inspection made from the ISS’s Cupola module.

At this point, the crew was told to close all of the the shutters on the U.S. segment windows as a precaution against contamination.

The primary radiator on Nauka is said to be working normally, providing full cooling to the module and creating no adverse conditions for the crew or wider station, NASA said.

As of Monday evening, engineers on the ground are working with the crew to further analyze the situation, and NASA promised to offer an update when more information becomes available.

It’s not clear yet if the coolant leak will affect the spacewalk currently scheduled for Thursday involving astronauts Loral O’Hara and Andreas Mogensen.

Monday’s incident follows another leak at the ISS toward the end of last year on a docked Soyuz crew capsule. It resulted in two Russian cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut staying in space for six months longer than planned as Roscosmos exchanged the damaged capsule for a new one. An investigation concluded that the leak was likely a caused by a tiny meteoroid striking the spaceship.

A few months later, in February, another coolant leak occurred, this time affecting a Russian cargo spacecraft docked at the station. This was also believed to be the result of a small object striking the craft, rather than a manufacturing issue.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
The space station will become a little less crowded on Saturday
The International Space Station.

SpaceX’s four Crew-6 astronauts are expected to depart the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday after four months living and working on the orbital laboratory.

Heading home aboard a Crew Dragon capsule will be NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg, United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

Read more
NASA video from space shows Hurricane Franklin churning
watch this video shot from space showing hurricane franklin iss

HURRICANE FRANKLIN IS SEEN FROM THE INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION

NASA has shared dramatic video of Hurricane Franklin as remains out to sea in the Atlantic Ocean.

Read more
Astronaut photographs his ‘office’ during his ride to work
A photo taken from a SpaceX Crew Dragon showing Earth, the moon, and the space station.

As rides to work go, traveling aboard a spaceship to a satellite orbiting 250 miles above Earth must be hard to beat.

European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen did just that on Saturday when he flew with three others on a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule from the Kennedy Space Station in Florida to the International Space Station (ISS) in l0w-Earth orbit.

Read more