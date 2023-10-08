 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

How to watch two astronauts spacewalk to check the ISS for microbes

Georgina Torbet
By

This week will see two astronauts perform a spacewalk from the International Space Station (ISS) as they collect samples from the station’s exterior to use in scientific research. The two astronauts will be NASA’s Loral O’Hara and European Space Agency (ESA)’s Andreas Mogensen, and the spacewalk will take place on Thursday, October 12.

NASA Live: Official Stream of NASA TV

If you’d like to watch the event live, NASA will be livestreaming the entire spacewalk on its NASA TV channel, and we have the details on how to watch laid out below.

Recommended Videos

What to expect from the spacewalk

(June 9, 2023) — NASA astronaut and Expedition 68 Flight Engineer Woody Hoburg rides the Canadarm2 robotic arm while maneuvering a roll-out solar array toward the International Space Station’s truss structure 257 miles above the Pacific Ocean. In the rear, is the SpaceX Dragon crew vehicle that docked to the Harmony module’s forward port on March 3 carrying four SpaceX Crew-6 crew members.
(June 9, 2023) — NASA astronaut and Expedition 68 Flight Engineer Woody Hoburg rides the Canadarm2 robotic arm while maneuvering a roll-out solar array toward the International Space Station’s truss structure 257 miles above the Pacific Ocean. In the rear, is the SpaceX Dragon crew vehicle that docked to the Harmony module’s forward port on March 3 carrying four SpaceX Crew-6 crew members. NASA

Spacewalks are typically performed to perform maintenance on the station, such as the series of upgrades to the power system which have involved astronauts installing new solar panels to the station’s exterior over the last few years. But this event will be a little different, as its purpose is for scientific research as well as maintenance.

Related

“On Oct. 12, O’Hara and Mogensen will exit the station’s Quest airlock to collect samples for analysis to see whether microorganisms may exist on the exterior of the orbital complex. They also will replace a high-definition camera on the port truss of the station and conduct other maintenance work to prepare for future spacewalks,” NASA explained in an update.

To search for microorganisms on the outside of the station, the astronauts will use swabs which they will pass over external surfaces using special tools. These swabs can then be tested for the presence of bacteria or other types of microbes, to see whether anything has survived in the harsh environment outside the station. As well as the vacuum of space, the exterior of the station experiences a wide range of temperatures depending on whether it is in sunlight or in shade, and is also exposed to more radiation than we experience on Earth’s surface.

Learning about microorganisms that can survive in such environments is important both to keep the station clean and free of potentially dangerous microbes, but could also help scientists learn about potentially beneficial microbes which can withstand harsh conditions.

How to watch the spacewalk

The spacewalk will be livestreamed with coverage beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT) on Thursday, October 12. The spacewalk is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT) and should last for around six hours.

To watch the live stream, you can either head to NASA TV’s YouTube page or use the video embedded at the top of this page.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
How to watch the Crew-6 astronauts return to Earth this weekend
Expedition 69 Flight Engineers (from left) Andrey Fedyaev of Roscosmos and Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, both from NASA, are pictured in the SpaceX pressure suits they will wear when they return to Earth aboard the company’s Dragon Endeavour spacecraft in September.

Update: The undocking of the Crew-6 capsule has been delayed until Sunday due to weather conditions off the coast of Florida.

Following a six-month stay in space, four astronauts are readying to return home from the International Space Station (ISS). The members of SpaceX Crew-6 -- NASA astronauts Woody Hoburg and Stephen Bowen, UAE (United Arab Emirates) Flight Engineer Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos Flight Engineer Andrey Fedyaev -- will be heading back to Earth on board a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft this weekend. It departs on Sunday, September 3.

Read more
Tonight is your chance to observe a rare blue supermoon
Moonrise over the Syr Darya river in Baikonur, Kazakhstan on Nov. 13, 2016.

Just in time for the end of the month, and the ending of summer in the Northern Hemisphere, tonight will see a rare astronomical phenomenon called a blue supermoon. The moon will be looking particularly spectacular tonight, so if you have the chance to head outside this evening, then make sure to look up and admire our planet's largest satellite.

The moon will be at its largest and most prominent tonight, and you don't need any special equipment like telescopes to enjoy the sight. But if you are a keen sky watcher and you do have a telescope or binoculars, then you might want to grab that too as there's a chance you could also catch a great view of Saturn. You can also check out NASA's daily moon guide to learn what sights of the moon you'll be able to see based on what equipment you have and what hemisphere you're in.

Read more
Astronaut photographs his ‘office’ during his ride to work
A photo taken from a SpaceX Crew Dragon showing Earth, the moon, and the space station.

As rides to work go, traveling aboard a spaceship to a satellite orbiting 250 miles above Earth must be hard to beat.

European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen did just that on Saturday when he flew with three others on a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule from the Kennedy Space Station in Florida to the International Space Station (ISS) in l0w-Earth orbit.

Read more