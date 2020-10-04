  1. News

Cargo spacecraft carrying new toilet to ISS finally launches

By

After several scrubbed attempts, a Northrop Grumman Antares rocket has taken off from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia, launching an uncrewed Cygnus cargo spacecraft bound for the International Space Station (ISS). The Cygnus spacecraft is carrying a total of 8,000 pounds of crew supplies and science experiments for the ISS.

The mission had been expected to originally launch on Tuesday, September 29, but this had to be pushed back due to unfavorable weather conditions. The new launch date was set for Thursday, October 1, and the rocket was fueled and ready to go but was then scrubbed again after an issue with ground support equipment. The launch was pushed back once more to late on Friday, October 2, and this time the launch went ahead as planned at 9:16 p.m. ET.

A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket launches to the International Space Station on Oct. 2, 2020, from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility, Wallops Island, Virginia. The rocket is carrying a Cygnus spacecraft with 8,000 pounds of supplies and experiments.
A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket launches to the International Space Station on Oct. 2, 2020, from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility, Wallops Island, Virginia. The rocket is carrying a Cygnus spacecraft with 8,000 pounds of supplies and experiments. NASA Wallops/Patrick Black

The Antares rocket made it safely into orbit and the Cygnus spacecraft deployed its solar array successfully. The craft is now traveling toward the space station, where it is expected to arrive at 5:20 a.m. ET on Monday, October 5. It will be captured using the station’s robotic arm, controlled by NASA astronaut and Expedition 63 commander Chris Cassidy, from where it will be installed onto the station’s Unity module.

Included on the Cygnus are a new crop of radishes to be grown in the microgravity of the space station in order to learn more about how plants grow in space and to provide more nutritious and fresh food for astronauts in the future, an investigation into drugs used to treat leukemia which could be made more safe and effective, a camera to record spacewalks for virtual reality experiences, and a new toilet for the ISS which is more comfortable to use and which could eventually be used on the moon.

This particular Cygnus spacecraft was named after Kalpana Chawla, the first woman of Indian descent to go to space. She was a NASA astronaut who first flew aboard the space shuttle Columbia in 1997, and was one of the crew members who died in the Columbia disaster in 2003.

Editors' Recommendations

The space station’s new toilet remains stuck on the launchpad

Northrop Grumman rocket launch

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon suffered more damage than expected on recent mission

after splashdown whats next for spacexs crew dragon endeavour

How to watch Northrop Grumman launch a space toilet to the ISS on Thursday

The Northrop Grumman Antares rocket, with Cygnus resupply spacecraft onboard, is seen in this black and white infrared photograph as it launches from Pad-0A, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

NASA still puzzled by source of space station air leak

amateur radio operator calls space station and you can too nasa international

Yale wants to keep your possessions safe with new smart delivery box, lock

yale smart delivery box keeps your packages safe yaledeliverybox kent headon 1

How to use the new Disney Plus GroupWatch mode

how to use the new disney plus groupwatch feature

Pokemon Sword and Shield Crown Tundra DLC launches October 22

What the biggest tech companies are doing to make the 2020 election more secure

Target plans to compete with Amazon with its own Deal Days

Sackboy: A Big Adventure gets special edition with Sony-themed costumes

Your A.I. smart assistant could one day tell if you’re lonely

roku ultra vs amazon fire tv nvidia shield apple siri

Nvidia’s RTX 3080 GPUs are crashing. Here’s what we know, and what you can do

nvidia rtx 3080 review 02

Sony reveals details for PlayStation5 launch title Destruction AllStars

Destruction AllStars

One answer to the plastic waste problem? Hungry, hungry enzymes

Sonos files second lawsuit against Google over patent infringement