  1. News

How to watch Russia launch a new module for the ISS this week

By

The International Space Station (ISS) will soon be receiving an upgrade, with the largest module ever launched to the station set to be sent into orbit this week. The Nauka module, funded by the Russian space agency Roscosmos, will dock with the nadir port of the Russian segment of the station and will be used as a science facility, a docking port, and a spacewalk airlock.

NASA will be livestreaming both the launch of the module this week as well as its eventual docking with the ISS, and we’ve got all the details on how you can watch along at home.

What the launch involves

The Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module undergoes final processing at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan in preparation for its launch to the International Space Station on a Proton rocket.
The Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module undergoes final processing at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan in preparation for its launch to the International Space Station on a Proton rocket. Roscosmos

The module will be launched on a three-stage Proton rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, July 23.

To make space for the new module, the old Pirs docking module will be removed. To do this, on Friday, July 23, the uncrewed Progress 77 cargo spacecraft will dock with Pirs, and then, still attached to the Pirs module, will undock from the station. Both the Progress 77 and the Pirs module will then be placed into a deorbit maneuver so they burn up in Earth’s atmosphere.

After a testing period, the new Nauka module will then dock with the station.

“The Nauka module will be located at the nadir port of the Zvezda Service Module and is intended for the implementation of the Russian program of scientific and applied research and experiments,” Roscosmos said in a statement.

“After the commissioning of the new module, the Russian segment will receive additional volumes for the workplaces and storage of cargo, places for water and oxygen regeneration equipment, improve the conditions of cosmonauts’ stay, as well as increase the safety of the entire ISS crew.”

How to watch the launch and docking

The launch and docking of the new module will be livestreamed by NASA. You can watch along at home, either by using the video embedded at the top of this page or by heading to NASA’s website.

Coverage of the launch begins on Wednesday, July 21 at 10:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. PT), with the launch scheduled for 10:58 a.m. ET (7:58 a.m. PT).

Once the module arrives at the space station, it will spend eight days in which is called “free-flight,” without docking with the ISS, to allow engineers on the ground to check that everything is operating as it should. If all is well, the module will then attach to the space station in an automated procedure.

The docking of the module to the ISS is scheduled for Thursday, July 29. Once again, the event will be livestreamed by NASA, with coverage beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT).

Editors' Recommendations

Very Large Telescope captures a cosmic fireworks display

NGC 4254 as seen with MUSE on ESO’s VLT at several wavelengths of light

How NASA is testing the James Webb Space Telescope before its launch

Here, Ball Aerospace technician Larkin Carey can be seen carefully removing Webb’s "lens cap" from the Aft Optics Subsystem which has kept the observatory’s sensitive instruments clean, contaminant-free, and protected from stray light throughout the integration and test process.

The best true wireless earbuds for 2021

Sony WF-1000XM4

Some like it hot: Astronauts are growing chili peppers on the space station

NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough inserts a device called a science carrier into the Advanced Plant Habitat (APH), which contains 48 Hatch chile pepper seeds NASA started growing on July 12, 2021 as part of the Plant Habitat-04 experiment. Astronauts on station and a team of researchers at Kennedy will work together to monitor the peppers’ growth for about four months before harvesting them. This will be one of the longest and most challenging plant experiments attempted aboard the orbital lab.

It lives! NASA restores Hubble with a switch to backup hardware

The Hubble Space Telescope is deployed on April 25, 1990 from the space shuttle Discovery. Avoiding distortions of the atmosphere, Hubble has an unobstructed view peering to planets, stars and galaxies, some more than 13.4 billion light years away.

AMD Threadripper 5000 release date reportedly moved to November

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X 1950X Review

The Steam Deck may not run your whole Steam library

A player using a Steam Deck on a couch.

Rainbow Six Extraction and Riders Republic delayed, again

Promo art for Rainbow Six Extraction.

Xbox Series X/S topples Switch sales in record-setting June

The Xbox Series X and S compared.

Google’s Pixel 6 XL might come with the company’s best zoom lens

Google Pixel 6 leaked image of the phone's back.

Microsoft warns Windows users of another unpatched printing vulnerability

laptop hacked

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 will be its most powerful smartwatch yet

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 on wrist

NASA says ‘moon wobble’ may cause a problem for Earthlings

xiaomi mi 11 review moon edit