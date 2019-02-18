Digital Trends
News

KBIS 2019: LG adds Tovala’s meal platform to its array of smart oven add-ons

Clayton Moore
By

Pretty soon, LG Electronics USA’s smart ovens and ranges may very well contain everything but the kitchen sink in terms of added integrations with other smart home technologies. The latest news to drop at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas this week is that LG is adding the popular cooking solution and gourmet meal service Tovala to its 2019 smart ovens and ranges.

There are a bunch of manufacturers racing to on-board smart kitchen solutions into their devices, but LG Electronics USA has been ahead of the game so far, adding Innit’s meal planning and guided recipe instruction services, SideChef’s advanced side-by-side cooking app that currently accesses nearly 12,000 recipes, and the Drop recipe app, which includes remote control of smart kitchen devices, shopping coordination, and a social community. While Tovala does manufacture and sell its own integrated conventional ovens, this partnership with LG will expose the company’s app and technologies to a lot more potential users.

The addition of Tovala to LG’s cadre of third-party integrations lends LG’s stoves and ovens Tovala’s proprietary Tovala IQ technology. In real life, here’s how it should work. Tovala meals are prepared by professional chefs and delivered straight to customers’ doorsteps on demand — this is essentially a premium upgrade on the type of meal box subscriptions pioneered by companies like Blue Apron and HelloFresh. To cook them, customers only need to do one minute of final prep, then scan the meal’s barcode with the Tovala mobile app, place their meal in the LG oven and press start on the app. From there, the LG smart oven or range does the work, automatically preheating and cycling through a variety of temperatures and cooking techniques specific to the meal to enhance textures and flavors.

“By integrating Tovala’s Tovala IQ™ technology into LG ovens and ranges, consumers can enjoy a smart cooking solution that enables them to effortlessly cook and enjoy delicious, fresh meals without any of the prepping or cleanup usually associated with home cooking,” said David VanderWaal, senior vice president of marketing, LG Electronics USA in a release. “With one of the largest lineups of Wi-Fi-enabled appliances available and an open platform strategy that enables us to partner with leading services, LG is providing home chefs the means to make daily meal preparation simple.”

LG also has a couple of new surprises on display at KBIS. This year, LG will be integrating Innit’s meal solutions into its new Wi-Fi-enabled luxury kitchen appliance line, the Signature Kitchen Suite. Using what LG calls “adaptive cooking technology,” home cooks can use Innit’s multi-step expert cooking programs to automatically control oven temperatures and cooking modes.

Finally, wine connoisseurs can look forward to seeing the Signature Kitchen Suite’s True Sommelier app, which is designed to help collectors manage their personal wine collections on the brand’s new integrated wine column refrigerators. It’s another collaboration, powered by Wine Ring’s patented machine learning that can learn users’ preferences and make wine recommendations, including food and wine pairings for individuals or groups based on the wines available in user’s refrigerator, cave, or other storage place.

Guests at this year’s KBIS can drop by the LG Booth (#C6307) and Signature Kitchen Suite Booth (#C5907) to get hands-on time with the new smart kitchen devices, view live demonstrations of LG’s interconnected smart home integrations and services, and check out related new devices.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy S10 to launch February 20: Here's everything we know
Up Next

Here's how to rotate a video on an iPhone
nasa spherex planned launch 1
Emerging Tech

NASA to launch SPHEREx mission to investigate the origins of our universe

NASA is launching an ambitious mission to map the entire sky to understand the origins of the universe. The Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization and Ices Explorer (SPHEREx) mission will launch in 2023.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
van allen probes final phase orbitweb2
Emerging Tech

Probes exploring Earth’s hazardous radiation belts enter final phase of life

The Van Allen probes have been exploring the radiation belts around Earth for seven years. Now the probes are moving into the final phase of their exploration, coming closer to Earth to gather more data before burning up in the atmosphere.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
kingdom hearts 3 nintendo switch never happening
Gaming

Kingdom Hearts 3 on Nintendo Switch reportedly never going to happen

Kingdom Hearts 3 for the Nintendo Switch will likely not happen, according to Game Informer's senior editor, Imran Khan. Square Enix is reportedly considering an alternative in bringing the franchise to the console.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Koci Hernandez instagram art gallery
Emerging Tech

How can digital art created on obsolete platforms be preserved?

As the lines between art and technology continue to blur, digital art experiences become more commonplace. But these developments are raising an important question for art conservationists: How should digital artworks be preserved?
Posted By Georgina Torbet
artificial virus kills cancer cells cell
Emerging Tech

Statistician raises red flag about reliability of machine learning techniques

Machine learning is everywhere in science and technology. But how reliable are these techniques really? A statistician argues that questions of accuracy and reproducibility of machine learning have not been fully addressed.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
apex legends new heroes weapons discovered by dataminers
Gaming

Apex Legends dataminers discover upcoming characters and weapons

Dataminers have discovered code in Apex Legends that refers to characters named Octane and Wattson, and weapons named the Havoc Rifle and the L-Star EMG. Octane is believed to have a Stim Pack ability, while Wattson has the Tesla Trap.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
chandra xray missing matter whim 1
Emerging Tech

Chandra X-ray telescope uncovers evidence of the universe’s missing matter

Where is all of the matter in the universe? NASA's Chandra telescope has uncovered evidence of hot gas strands in the vicinity of a quasar which could explain the missing third of matter which has puzzled astronomers for years.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
2019 ram 1500 classic warlockspecial edition warlock 1
Cars

2019 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock special edition: Badass style without the whoop

If you like the looks of blacked-out badass trucks without the cost of a desert racer, FCA announced the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock, a special edition pickup that focuses on appearance with only a touch of additional off-road capability.
Posted By Bruce Brown
twitter
Social Media

Twitter keeps your direct messages, even years after you delete them

Twitter is keeping copies of direct messages sent through the social network even years after users delete them, according to security researcher Karan Saini who discovered an archive containing old DMs from deleted and suspended accounts.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Gaming

Bayonetta 3 still in the works, set to launch on Nintendo Switch this year

Bayonetta 3 was notably absent from the latest Nintendo Direct presentation, raising concerns that the game will be delayed. A Nintendo executive clarified that the Nintendo Switch exclusive remains on track for a 2019 release.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Alita Battle Angel
Business

Alita: Battle Angel’s big opening weekend leads weak holiday box office

New box-office champion Alita: Battle Angel outperformed expectations with its big premiere and positive reviews from critics, but Presidents' Day weekend is still off to a slow start.
Posted By Rick Marshall
apex legends bug makes players immune to damage for easy win bloodhound
Gaming

Over 16,000 Apex Legends cheaters have already been banned by Respawn

Respawn Entertainment revealed that it has already banned over 16,000 cheaters in Apex Legends in the less than two weeks since its release. The developer may be working on an in-game feature to report cheaters.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
marriott android app credit card info open
Business

Marriott wants guests’ data so it can tell them if their data was stolen

Marriott has created an online form to help you find out if your data was stolen in the massive Starwood hack that came to light toward the end of 2018. But take note, it requires you to submit a bunch of personal details.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Samsung Galaxy S10 cases - Totallee Thin Case
Mobile

Samsung's Unpacked draws near. Here's what we know about the Galaxy S10 so far

It won't be long now. With 2019 underway, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is almost here. Before it arrives, here's absolutely everything you need to know about all three of Samsung's next flagships.
Posted By Andy Boxall