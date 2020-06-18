  1. News

Google Earth maps the surface, but new tech lets us map Earth’s insides too

By

Google Maps may have done an impressive job of mapping the world’s surface, but geoscientists at the University of Texas at Dallas are going deeper with a new piece of research. Literally deeper. Using 10 years’ worth of data from 480 earthquakes that was processed using supercomputers, they have generated high-resolution 3D images of what is going on far below the Earth’s outermost layer — in this case, a subduction region under Central America and the Caribbean Sea.

Using a technique called full waveform inversion (FWI), this is the first time that seismologists, people who study earthquakes, have been able to record images this way. It means that they are able to see, in three dimensions, the kind of seismic activity happening deep in the Earth and the depths that it is occurring at.

“Conventional techniques have difficulties to decide the depth distribution of seismic anisotropy,” Hejun Zhu, assistant professor of geosciences at UT Dallas, told Digital Trends.

Seismic anisotropy is a term used in the study of earthquakes to describe a technique for measuring the difference in how quickly waves created by earthquakes travel in different directions inside our planet. It can help reveal how the mantle — the thickest part of the planet, between the Earth’s thin outer layer and its super-heated core — moves around inside the Earth. While the mantle, which makes up around 84% of the Earth’s total volume, appears to be solid rock, over millions of years it shifts around more like the flow of a viscous fluid such as lava.

Under Earth surface
University of Texas at Dallas

“In our study, we [were] able to simultaneously constrain 3D distributions of wave speeds and anisotropy,” Zhu explained. “Jointly interpreting these features allows us to not only constrain the geometry of subducting slabs, but also to investigate induced mantle flows. Comparing to conventional seismic imaging techniques, this [full waveform inversion technique] takes advantage of high-performance computers and high-quality seismic waveform records to better constrain physical properties of our planet.”

Zhu said that the team next plans to use this technique to image other subduction systems, the boundaries that mark collisions between two of Earth’s tectonic plates. “The Middle American Subduction Zone just provides us one end member with an intermediate trench retreat rate,” Zhu explained. “In the future, we would like to use this technique to [also] study other subduction systems with different kinematic and dynamic characteristics, such as the Tonga and Japan Subduction Systems. By synthesizing their differences and similarities, we are able to provide the full spectrum information for subduction-induced mantle flows.”

A paper describing the research was recently published in the journal Nature Communications.

Editors' Recommendations

Genetically engineered goats could be the key to mass-producing cancer drugs

genetically engineered goats cancer drugs goat getty stock images

Rocket Lab ramps up satellite launch cycle to take on SpaceX

rocket lab ramps up satellite launch cycle to take on spacex 12 launches

Europe’s Solar Orbiter makes its first close approach to the sun

Artist's impression of ESA's Solar Orbiter

NASA wants your help in navigating its rovers around Mars

Curiosity rover

Philips Hue’s family of smart lights and accessories adds its brightest bulb yet

philips hue adds brightest bulb yet to lineup high lumen lifestyle b

Want to clean up the oceans but don’t know how? This site is the place to start

A plastic-covered beach in Panama City

You can now Photoshop someone out of an image with one click

Indiana Jones 5: Everything we know about the movie so far

Amazon’s machine-learning device keeps an eye on social distancing

Magico’s $750K M9 speakers stand over 6 feet tall, look intimidating as hell

Flushing the toilet may spread coronavirus germs, study finds

how to add a bidet attachment your toilet seat 1

T-Mobile goes down: What caused Monday’s outage

t-mobile black friday deals T-Mobile

AMD launches Ryzen 3000XT chips amid rumors of delayed Ryzen 4000 for desktop

AMD Ryzen 9 3900x

Report: Instagram set to become a more popular news source than Twitter

2021 Tesla Cybertruck vs. 2020 Ford F-150