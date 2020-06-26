Microsoft is closing all of its physical Microsoft Stores

Technology giant Microsoft has announced it is closing all of its brick and mortar Microsoft Stores and will be focusing on selling its products online in the future.

In a LinkedIn post, the company said it is making “a strategic change in our retail operations, including closing Microsoft Store physical locations.” It made reference to the ongoing global pandemic and also stated that its “hardware and software sales have continued to shift online,” particularly in terms of digital products like Microsoft 365 and games from the Xbox Store.

It is not clear whether some Microsoft Store employees will be out of work following this move. The company’s statement says, “Our retail team members will continue to serve customers working from Microsoft corporate facilities or remotely and we will continue to develop our diverse team in support of the overall company mission and objectives.” However, it does not specify whether this applies to all current employees.

We have reached out to Microsoft to confirm whether some Microsoft Store employees will be laid off or whether all current employees will be given other positions within the company. We will update this story with more information when we hear back.

