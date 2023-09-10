 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Hermès removes all leather Apple Watch bands from its site

Trevor Mogg
By
Apple Watch bands by Hermès.
Hermes

Luxury-goods retailer Hermès has removed from its online store its entire range of leather bands for the Apple Watch.

The change comes just two days before Apple is expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 9 and iPhone 15, and a week after Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claimed that Apple was set to “move away from leather on iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands” for environmental and sustainability reasons.

Recommended Videos

In a series of posts on X last week, Gurman questioned how Apple’s expected pivot away from leather might impact its partnership with Hermès, which until very recently offered a range of luxury leather bands for the Apple Watch.

Related

The Bloomberg reporter, who often calls it right with Apple’s plans, reposted a message on Sunday showing screenshots of Hermès’ website before and after it removed a link to its leather bands for the Apple Watch. 9to5Mac also shared an empty Hermès product page that until recently displayed a range Apple Watch bands.

It’s not clear if the removal of the leather Apple Watch bands marks an end to Apple’s long-running partnership with Hermès, or if the high-end retailer is merely preparing to update its online store with a new range of non-leather — or possibly even leather — accessories on Tuesday. After all, at the time of writing, Hermès’ website does still offer a range of leather accessories for Apple products that include AirTag key rings, AirPods Pro cases, and a calfskin case for the iPhone 12. Furthermore, Apple’s own website is still showing several leather bands from Hermès.

Apple’s reported move away from the material could be confirmed as early as this week when it unveils the new Apple Watch and iPhone, possibly alongside a new range of synthetic bands and cases that may entirely replace the leather options.

Gurman said recently that he expected that the environment and sustainability will be “a larger than normal part of the September 12 launch,” so Apple might even have some relevant announcements to make in other areas away from the watch and phone.

All will be revealed in just a couple of days’ time.

If you’re interested in watching a live stream of Apple’s biggest event of the year on Tuesday, then Digital Trends has a page explaining everything you need to know.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Apple may face ‘severe’ iPhone 15 shortage over production issue, report says
The Apple logo on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Hoping to get your hands on an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max when the new phones come out in the fall? Well, you may be in for a wait.

Apple is experiencing production issues caused by a new manufacturing process designed to significantly reduce the size of the bezel around the display, according to a report from The Information on Thursday.

Read more
Vital security update for Apple devices takes only a few minutes to install
iPhone 14 Pro Max in hand.

UPDATE: Just hours after rolling out the security update, Apple has pulled it after users began experiencing compatibility issues with Safari for sites such as Instagram and Facebook. If you've already installed the update, you can downgrade on iPhone and iPad by going to Settings, then General. Select About and then OS version. Finally, tap Remove Security Response.

For Mac, select the Apple logo top left and then System Settings. Next, select General, and then About. Under macOS, select the "i" (information) button located beside the OS version. Where it says Last Security Response, select the Remove & Restart button, and then Remove Response and Restart in the prompt.

Read more
Why you can’t use Apple Pay at Walmart
Walmart store logo at night.

Apple Pay is an extremely convenient way to purchase items without needing to carry around a wallet or credit card. Over the last few years, more and more vendors have started accepting Apple Pay, making it easier to use than ever before.

But one major retailer still doesn't support Apple Pay — and it seems like it never will. Here's everything you need to know about Apple Pay, how it works at Walmart, and how to use a different phone-based payment method when checking out at the retailer.
Can you use Apple Pay at Walmart?

Read more