Microsoft has suspended advertising on Facebook and Instagram, making it the latest major brand to cut its marketing spending on the social networks.

Microsoft stopped its advertising on the social media platforms in the U.S. last month, and then expanded the suspension globally, Axios first reported, citing an internal chat transcript.

“Based on concerns we had back in May, we suspended all media spending on Facebook/Instagram in the U.S., and we’ve subsequently suspended all spending on Facebook/Instagram worldwide,” wrote Chris Capossela, Microsoft’s chief marketing officer, in a Yammer post.

Capossela, however, also said that Microsoft has been in contact with Facebook and Instagram on what it would take for the company to resume advertising on the social network.

“The timeline on resuming our media spending is dependent on the positive actions they take, but I expect our pause will continue through August,” Capossela wrote.

A spokesperson confirmed the Axios report to Digital Trends, but declined to comment further.

Microsoft’s move preceded the Stop Hate for Profit campaign, an advertising boycott against Facebook that was launched in response to how the social network handled the post from President Donald Trump on the Minneapolis protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd. The campaign has since expanded to include Unilever and Verizon.

Coca-Cola and Starbucks have also paused all social media advertising due to the racism and hate speech on the online platforms. Like Microsoft, these decisions were not part of the Stop Hate for Profit campaign.

