  1. News

NASA is sending a lander to drill for ice on the moon’s south pole

Georgina Torbet
By

NASA has chosen the landing site for a new lunar explorer: A robotic lander that will be sent to the moon’s south pole in an area near the Shackleton crater. Carrying three different technology demonstrations which aim to test out capabilities ahead of a crewed mission to the moon, the Nova-C lander will be built by the company Intuitive Machines.

Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C lander with a depiction of NASA’s PRIME-1 attached to the spacecraft on the surface of the Moon.
Illustration of Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C lander with a depiction of NASA’s Polar Resources Ice-Mining Experiment-1 (PRIME-1) attached to the spacecraft on the surface of the Moon. Intuitive Machines

NASA selected this area of the south pole because it is thought that there could be ice below the surface there, making it ideal for an ice-mining test. The Polar Resources Ice-Mining Experiment-1 (PRIME-1) experiment is a drill plus a mass spectrometer, which in combination will drill up to three feet into the surface and bring up samples of lunar soil, called regolith, and then evaluate whether the samples being extracted contain any water. The idea is to search for a source of water on the moon which could help sustain a crewed mission there under the Artemis program.

But there are practical considerations to choosing a landing site, not only considering the potential presence of ice. The site also needed to be somewhere which receives enough sunlight to sustain a solar-powered mission and to have a clear line of sight to Earth for communications.

“PRIME-1 is permanently attached to Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C lander, and finding a landing location where we might discover ice within three feet of the surface was challenging,” explained Dr. Jackie Quinn, PRIME-1 project manager at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. “While there is plenty of sunlight to power the payloads, the surface gets too warm to sustain ice within reach of the PRIME-1 drill. We needed to find a ‘goldilocks’ site that gets just enough sunlight to meet mission requirements while also being a safe place to land with good Earth communications.”

A data visualization showing the area near the lunar South Pole on a ridge not far from Shackleton selected as the landing site for Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C lander.
A data visualization showing the area near the lunar South Pole on a ridge not far from Shackleton – the large crater on the right – selected as the landing site for Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C lander, which will deliver technology demonstrations to the Moon’s surface under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative. NASA

The landing site was selected by looking at remote sensing data of the moon which was used to create “ice-mining maps.” In addition to the drill, Nova-C will also carry a 4G/LTE communications network test from Nokia and a small explorer robot from Intuitive Machines. The robot, called Micro-Nova, will explore a nearby crater and collect pictures and science data.

The mission, designated IM-1, is expected to launch in early 2022.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Black Friday Dyson deals for November 2021

dyson v11 torque vacuum deal drive 2 resized

See the mighty James Webb Space Telescope being unboxed in a cleanroom

The James Webb Space Telescope is unboxed in the cleanroom at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana.

The smart home hacking scene in Scream is possible, but you’re probably OK

Lockly Duo Smart Lock

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ 2.0 update isn’t enough to save it

My New Horizons character dances next to her satellite farm.

How to watch Crew-2 return to Earth from the ISS on Monday

NASA SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts Akihiko Hoshide of JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), left, Thomas Pesquet of ESA (European Space Agency), and Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough of NASA participate in the Space Olympics onboard the International Space Station.

Best Black Friday student laptop deals for November 2021

online web browser game list

The best video doorbells for 2021

A person pressing the Arlo Video Doorbell.

Google Nest vs. Ring: Who has the better video doorbells?

Using the Nest Doorbell battery edition chime.

UFC PPV: How much does it cost on ESPN+?

ufc ppv how much does it cost on espn 268 weigh in face to

Watch UFC 268 online: How to live stream the fight

watch ufc 268 online live stream ppv

Best Black Friday 2-in-1 laptop deals and sales for November 2021

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 review

Hubble spots a ‘superbubble’ in a beautiful emission nebula

N44 is a complex nebula filled with glowing hydrogen gas, dark lanes of dust, massive stars, and many populations of stars of different ages. One of its most distinctive features, however, is the dark, starry gap called a “superbubble,” visible in this Hubble Space Telescope image in the upper central region.

Mars helicopter Ingenuity is reuniting with Perseverance rover

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter acquired this image using its navigation camera. This camera is mounted in the helicopter's fuselage and pointed directly downward to track the ground during flight. This image was acquired on Oct. 24, 2021 (Sol 241 of the Perseverance rover mission) at the local mean solar time of 12:34:15.