 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. News

NASA’s Psyche spacecraft almost ready for launch to weird metal asteroid

Georgina Torbet
By

There are all sorts of oddities out in the depths of our solar system, and one of the most intriguing is a strange metal asteroid called Psyche. At 140 miles across, it’s one of the largest asteroids in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, and it is the only asteroid discovered to date that could be composed entirely of iron and nickel.

That makes Psyche a valuable target for research because it could teach us about how planets like Earth — which has a metal core — formed and evolved. To learn more about this unusual asteroid, NASA will soon be launching a mission, also called Psyche, to visit the asteroid and spend 21 months orbiting it.

The Psyche spacecraft sits in the Payload Hazardous Servicing Facility at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
The Psyche spacecraft sits in the Payload Hazardous Servicing Facility at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA/Isaac Watson

With the launch of the mission scheduled for August 1 this year, using a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, the Psyche spacecraft is being prepared for its liftoff and long journey. Recently, the spacecraft was moved to a special facility at Kennedy where it is being tested and made ready for its big debut.

“Since its arrival on April 29, the Psyche spacecraft has moved into the Payload Hazardous Servicing Facility at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, where technicians removed it from its protective shipping container, rotated it to vertical, and have begun the final steps to prepare the spacecraft for launch,” NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory wrote in an update.

“In the coming months, crews will perform a range of work including reinstalling solar arrays, reintegrating a radio, testing the telecommunications system, loading propellants, and encapsulating the spacecraft inside payload fairings before it leaves the facility and moves to the launch pad.”

The spacecraft’s huge solar arrays were deployed to their full extent in a test in March, and are necessary to provide power for the craft as its travels on its 1.5 billion-mile (2.4 billion kilometer) journey. It will travel for 3.5 years, getting a gravity boost from a flyby of Mars in 2023, with its arrival at Psyche scheduled for 2026.

NASA has released a trailer for the mission which you can watch below:

Editors' Recommendations

UFC 274 Live Stream: How to watch Oliveira vs. Gaethje tonight

watch ufc 274 live stream online oliveira vs gaethje face to

How engineers will calibrate James Webb’s 4 instruments

James Webb Space Telescope illustration.

UFC 274 PPV Deal: How to save $45 on Oliveira vs. Gaethje

ufc 274 ppv deal oliveira vs gaethje

Belmont Cameli and Emma Pasarow discuss Along for the Ride

belmont cameli emma pasarow along for the ride interview 1

Google needs to convince us WearOS isn’t dead (again)

Galaxy Watch 4 in white on the wrist.

Will Elon Musk give media the wake-up call they (we) need

tesla and spacex CEO elon musk stylized image

Sonic Frontiers is dodging the dreaded ‘Sonic Cycle’

Sonic looking out into the distance in Sonic Frontiers.

Crew-3 astronauts splashdown safely following 6-month ISS mission

From left to right, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthais Maurer, NASA astronauts Tom Marshburn, Raja Chari, and Kayla Barron, are seen inside the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endurance spacecraft onboard the SpaceX Shannon recovery ship shortly after having landed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Tampa, Florida, Friday, May 6, 2022. Maurer, Marshburn, Chari, and Barron are returning after 177 days in space as part of Expeditions 66 and 67 aboard the International Space Station.

Google Pixel Watch: Everything we know so far

Google Pixel Watch leaked render.

Barry writer is developing a Crazy Rich Asians spinoff film

Harry Shum Jr. and Gemma Chan in Crazy Rich Asians.

Happening review: A brutal but necessary drama

Anamaria Vartolomei dances in a crowd in Happening.

5 useful Home screen tweaks every iPhone owner can try

iOS Home screen shown on an iPhone 13 Pro, resting on a desk.

Netflix’s Cobra Kai season 5 shows no mercy in first trailer

The cast of Cobra Kai.