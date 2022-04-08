  1. News

NASA sets new date for first launchpad test of its mega moon rocket

Trevor Mogg
By

NASA will have a third go at conducting a launchpad test of its next-generation moon rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday, April 9.

This is despite the emergence of another technical issue that NASA is now working to resolve.

NASA's mega moon rocket on the launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center.
NASA’s next-generation “mega moon rocket” on the launchpad at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA

Two previous attempts over the past week to begin the so-called “wet dress rehearsal” were called off due to the discovery of technical problems, the first one due to a fan issue linked to the rocket’s mobile launcher, and the second due to a stuck valve on ground equipment at the pad.

On Thursday, NASA reported the discovery of another issue, this time regarding helium purge pressure on the upper stage engine. After a troubleshooting process, engineers managed to establish normal helium purge, but they’re continuing to investigate what caused the issue.

All being well, the two-day wet dress rehearsal will begin at the Kennedy Space Center on Saturday at 2:40 p.m. ET.

The exercise will involve NASA engineers filling the powerful Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with fuel before conducting a mock countdown.

If all goes to plan and no more technical issues appear, NASA will be able to prepare for the first launch of the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft, hopefully in the next couple of months.

The uncrewed Artemis I mission will send Orion on a fly-by of the moon in a comprehensive test of its spaceflight systems. Artemis II will fly the same route but with a crew on board, while the highly anticipated Artemis III mission, currently slated for no earlier than 2024, will put the first woman and first person of color on the lunar surface.

It looks like NASA needs to catch a break with the long-awaited launchpad test of its next-generation rocket. Alongside the technical issues of recent days, the date for the first test attempt also had to be rescheduled after four lightning strikes hit the launchpad’s lightning towers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Dell laptop deals for April 2022

dell xps 13 9310 specs price release date 02

The Girl and the Spider review: A glorious enigma

Liliane Amuat and Henriette Confurius look at a spider .

SpaceX documentary about historic mission hits Netflix today

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launching from Cape Canaveral.

Maya Erskine will star in Prime Video’s Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Maya Erskine In Conversation at 92nd Street Y.

John Cena will star in Amazon Prime Video’s Officer Exchange

John Cena in Peacemaker.

How to watch NASA’s first space tourism launch to the ISS tomorrow

The Ax-1 crew heading to the space station on April 6, 2022.

Everything we know about Sonic Frontiers

Sonic stares at an open world in Sonic Frontiers.

Tom Hiddleston will star in The White Darkness for Apple TV+

Tom Hiddleston in Loki.

Future computer chips may be made out of honey

A technician placing a CPU into a motherboard socket for a PC.

The Sonic movie that almost happened

Split image of Sonic the Hedgehog poster, the Sonic X-Treme box art, & the Sonic 2 teaser poster.

How to set up a home theater projector

Home projector on a table.

Fortnite chapter 3 guide: Season 2, week 3 quests and how to complete them

Two NPCs posing during Fortnite chapter 3, season 2.

Amazon is having a SURPRISE SALE on Garmin Watches

garmin fenix 6x pro forerunner 235 instinct vivoactive 4s fitness tracker smartwatch deals best buy fathers day sale 2020