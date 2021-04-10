  1. News

NASA’s Odyssey orbiter celebrates 20 years of mapping Mars

By
NASA's Mars Odyssey spacecraft passes above Mars' south pole in this artist's concept illustration. The spacecraft launched 20 years ago on April 7, 2001.
NASA’s Mars Odyssey spacecraft passes above Mars’ south pole in this artist’s concept illustration. The spacecraft launched 20 years ago on April 7, 2001. NASA/JPL

This week marks the 20th anniversary of the launch of NASA’s Mars Odyssey spacecraft, which has been in orbit around Mars since 2002. That makes it the longest-lived spacecraft sent to Mars, and it continues its work observing the Martian surface.

One of Odyssey’s major discoveries was detecting subsurface ice on Mars. It detected ice below the shallow surface of the planet, and these readings were later confirmed by the Phoenix lander.

“Before Odyssey, we didn’t know where this water was stored on the planet,” said Project Scientist Jeffrey Plaut of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, which leads the Odyssey mission, in a statement. “We detected it for the first time from orbit and later confirmed it was there using the Phoenix lander.”

Locating ice on Mars is pivotal for two reasons: Firstly, to understand the history of water on the planet and therefore if it could once have supported life, and secondly, to enable future crewed missions to the planet.

Other achievements Odyssey has been a part of include unraveling the composition of Mars, with a global map made using its Thermal Emission Imaging System (THEMIS) instrument. Not only did this create a map of the surface, but it also gave information about what the surface was composed of such as rock, sand, or dust.

The orbiter data has also been used to help select landing sites for Mars missions. THEMIS has identified hazards like boulders to be avoided, and its ice maps could be used to pin down a landing site for an eventual crewed mission.

“In the past 40 years Mars has gone from a red dot in the sky to a world we have come to know almost as well as our own,” said Philip Christensen, THEMIS lead at Arizona State University, in a statement. “Mars Odyssey and THEMIS have played a major role in that transformation and it has been a great privilege to have been part of the exploration of Mars.”

Odyssey is still in operation and has enough propellant to last until 2025. It is expected to continue its work observing the planet’s surface.

“Mars is a very dynamic and changing place, so we hope that THEMIS and Odyssey will continue to observe the planet for many more years to come,” said Christensen. “Exploration always has surprises, so even after 20 years we never really know what to expect in each image we take.”

Editors' Recommendations

How to watch the NASA live stream about Ingenuity’s first flight on Mars

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars helicopter is seen in a close-up taken by Mastcam-Z, a pair of zoomable cameras aboard the Perseverance rover. This image was taken on April 5, 2021, the 45th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.

Perseverance rover’s first-ever selfie also shows Mars helicopter

perseverance rovers first selfie also shows mars helicopter rover

Mars rainbow turns out not to be a rainbow after all

mars rainbow turns out not to be a after all lens flare

Mars helicopter survives first major challenge ahead of maiden flight

mars helicopter survives first challenge ahead of maiden flight ingenuity on

Hubble scientists update famous image of the stunning Veil Nebula

This image taken by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope revisits the Veil Nebula, which was featured in a previous Hubble image release. In this image, new processing techniques have been applied, bringing out fine details of the nebula’s delicate threads and filaments of ionized gas.

Here’s what the James Webb Space Telescope will study in its first year

Artist's impression of the James Webb Space Telescope

This comet is a pristine visitor from the earliest days of the solar system

This image shows an artist’s impression of what the surface of the 2I/Borisov comet might look like.

How to watch ISS astronauts take Crew Dragon on its shortest trip ever

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 crew members are seen seated in the company’s Crew Dragon spacecraft during crew equipment interface training.

Watch this spectacular light show using a record number of drones

watch this awesome light show using record number of drones genesis drone

LG confirms it is closing down its mobile phone business

LG Wing

Sealed Super Mario Bros. game auctioned for a whopping $660,000

best-single-player-nintendo-switch-games

Elon Musk reveals cause of latest SpaceX Starship failure

spacex aborts starship test flight just one second from launch abort

Apple boss Tim Cook takes on Apple Car questions in interview

wwdc 2020 everything announced tim cook