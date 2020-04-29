Companies like Quibi and JetBlue are leaking users’ email addresses to the likes of Facebook, Google, and Twitter through third-party advertisers, letting advertisers more easily track users across the web and target them with ads, a new report claimed.

Researcher Zach Edwards found many popular websites employ third-party analytics to advertise to users, but then end up inadvertently leaking those users’ email addresses to advertising and analytics companies, according to an extensive Medium post published on Wednesday.

Edwards found hundreds of millions of emails and real users could have been affected and that this issue has apparently been ongoing for years.

In the case of Quibi, after a new user confirms their email address, the email is added to the webpage URL in plain text, Edwards wrote, and then shared with third-party advertisers.

He described the leaks as “a sloppy and dangerous growth hack,” and added that some of those breaches are still live, he said.

Edwards said he had reached out to all the companies affected, and only three made efforts to plug the leak: Wish.com, Mailchimp, and the Washington Post.

