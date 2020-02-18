Amazon Ring is making two-factor authentication a top priority with a new mandatory second layer of verification each time someone logs in.

The update, which Ring announced in a blog post on Tuesday, February 18, sends you a different six-digit verification code every time you log into your Ring account. The code will be sent via email or text and can be used with any of the shared users on your account as well.

“Knowing when someone logs into your account can be helpful in identifying suspicious logins,” Ring president Leila Rouhi wrote in the blog post. “We will continue to send these login notifications so you can take immediate steps to protect your account if you were not the one who logged in.”

Ring also announced that people can now control their information that’s shared with third-party services by having the choice to opt out of this sharing through the Control Center. According to Ring, the information that is shared with third parties is to give people personalized ads.

These updates will be available to Ring customers within the next week in the latest version of the Ring app.

Tuesday’s updates are the most recent efforts the company has made to prevent device hacks and data leaks. Last month, Amazon Ring introduced updates to its Control Center, which makes two-factor authentication easier to locate and control within the app, as well as being a mandatory part of the setup process for all new accounts, as well as a requirement for existing users. Through a new feature called Approval Broadcast, users can also use two-step verification to authorize any new device that logs in with the correct credentials before that device can get access to the account.

Ring has had its fair share of privacy issues in the past, and it’s clear that the company is putting a priority on two-factor authentication as the solution to this problem.

Ring’s string of privacy incidents have been especially frequent in the past few months. These include two data leaks and multiple Ring device hacks where a hacker was even able to talk to a little girl in her bedroom.

