Ring video doorbells are among the most popular of 2023, and to celebrate the spooky season, the company has launched three new Quick Replies for its catalog. All three are Halloween-inspired, making them a great way to get your smart home ready for trick-or-treaters.

Available on almost all Ring video doorbells (minus the 1st Generation), users will now find the Werewolf Howl, Children Trick or Treating, and Witch Fire Burn and Cauldron Bubble Quick Replies. These tunes will play for your visitors after they’ve pressed your doorbell button, which is the perfect way to give your guests a spooky welcome.

Setting up your new Quick Replies is simple. After loading the Ring app, dive into the main menu, then find the Devices section. From here, pick the doorbell you want to set up, then press the Smart Responses tile. This will load the Quick Replies section, where you’ll be able to toggle on Quick Replies and choose which sound you want to play.

To coincide with the spooky Quick Replies, Ring also released new Chime Tones, such as a creaky door opening and an organ playing eerie music. If your chime doesn’t support the tunes, you can get them to play on your Echo smart speaker using the Alexa app (just find your doorbell, enter its Settings menu, and choose one of the new sounds).

Looking for other ways your smart home can bring the scares this Halloween? Check out our extensive guide on how to throw a killer Halloween party.

