  1. News

Russia wants to build its own reusable rocket, Roscosmos chief says

By

SpaceX has revolutionized the space industry by perfecting its rockets with reusable first stages, making space launches potentially more affordable and more sustainable. Europe has already announced its intentions to jump on the reusable rocket bandwagon with plans to make its own reusable rocket engine, and now Russia has announced its intention to create a reusable rocket as well.

As reported by AFP via phys.org, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russian space agency Roscosmos, recently shared plans about the agency’s future plans for rockets. “We are making a methane rocket to replace the Soyuz-2,” he said in an interview. The agency intends for the first stage of the new rocket to be reusable for at least 100 launches.

“Of course we are looking at what our American colleagues are doing,” Rogozin said. “But our engineers are trying to take a shortcut — not to repeat what our SpaceX colleagues are doing but surpass them.”

Soyuz MS-16 lifts off
A Russian Soyuz MS-16 lifts off from Site 31 at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan Thursday, April 9, 2020, sending Expedition 63 crewmembers Chris Cassidy of NASA and Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner of Roscosmos into orbit for a six-hour flight to the International Space Station and the start of a six-and-a-half month mission. NASA/GCTC/Andrey Shelepin

Prior to the recent successful crewed test flight of the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, NASA had been reliant on Russian Soyuz rockets to carry its astronauts into space for stays at the International Space Station. Each launch was a considerable cost to NASA of $80 million per seat on the rocket. With the Crew Dragon, NASA now has a U.S.-based option for launching astronauts, and Russia is therefore trying to keep up with new developments in rockets.

Rogozin suggested that the landing of the SpaceX Crew Dragon could be improved, as it has to land in water rather than on land. A Russian-designed reusable rocket may attempt to one-up SpaceX by allowing a ground landing.

He also announced that he wishes Roscosmos to perform a return mission to Venus, following in the footsteps on the Venera probes which were launched into orbit or fly by the planet between the 1960s and the 1980s, including some which succeeded in landing on the planet’s surface. Given the planet’s similarities to Earth, it could provide a valuable model for understanding climate change. “I believe that Venus is more interesting than Mars,” Rogozin said.

Editors' Recommendations

NASA completes another testing milestone on its next-generation Artemis rocket

NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket completing the Green Run test

SpaceX and United Launch Alliance win launch contracts for U.S. Air Force

SpaceX Falcon 9

Liftoff to splashdown: SpaceX’s historic Crew Dragon mission in pictures

spacexs historic crew dragon mission in pictures interior

Watch SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule splash down in glorious 4K

watch spacexs crew dragon splashdown in glorious 4k

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Pre-Order: How (and where) to buy the smartphone today

samsung galaxy note 20 ultra hands on features price photos release date and cameras

Twitter iOS app update lets you choose who can reply to your tweets

Twitter logo

Verizon expands 5G Ultra Wideband service into San Jose

Face mask buying guide: Mask types, certifications, and where to get them

Amazon Echo Flex gains smart clock add-on for timekeeping

Twitter will start labeling state-affiliated media accounts

NOAA updates its 2020 hurricane season forecast — and it’s not good news

best hurricane trackers

These shrieking robotic scarecrows protect offshore wind farms from seagull poop

Scaretech

Free 2D fighting game Brawlhalla gets a mobile release, supports crossplay

best free nintendo switch games brawlhalla screenshot06

Microsoft confirms Xbox Live isn’t going anywhere anytime soon

Wild new food robot prints, grills, and serves plant-based burgers on demand