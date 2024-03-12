 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

SpaceX’s mighty Starship rocket stacked for third test flight

Trevor Mogg
By
SpaceX's Starship spacecraft stacked atop the Super Heavy booster ahead of its third test flight.
SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft stacked atop the Super Heavy booster ahead of its third test flight. SpaceX

SpaceX has stacked the Starship rocket in preparation for its third test flight.

The Elon Musk-led company shared photos (below) of the stacked Starship — comprising the first-stage Super Heavy booster and the upper-stage Starship spacecraft — in a social media post on Tuesday.

Recommended Videos

Starship stacked for flight pic.twitter.com/ELpadHrlHz

&mdash; SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 12, 2024

Related

Musk also posted a time-lapse showing the Starship being lifted onto the top of the main booster.

pic.twitter.com/ZCr5p8fgQI

&mdash; Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2024

SpaceX said recently that it could launch the 120-meter-tall (395 feet) Starship on its next test flight as early as March 14, but added that it was dependent on it first receiving flight permission from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). At the current time, it’s not clear if the FAA has given that permission.

The rocket will lift off from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, with its 33 Raptor engines producing a record 17 million pounds of thrust to power it skyward.

The Starship’s first two test flights saw the vehicle explode minutes after launch, though unlike the first effort in April last year, the most recent launch in November saw the Starship successfully separate from the Super Heavy. This time the team wants to get the Starship to orbit.

It also has a number of other goals that it’s keen to achieve, including “the successful ascent burn of both stages, opening and closing Starship’s payload door, a propellant transfer demonstration during the upper stage’s coast phase, the first ever re-light of a Raptor engine while in space, and a controlled reentry of Starship.”

Once fully tested, the Starship is expected to be used to carry cargo and crew to the moon as part of NASA’s Artemis program. It could also be used for space tourism trips around the moon, and even carry the first humans to Mars.

But before then, SpaceX needs to make some solid progress with the Starship’s development. With that in mind, there’s a lot hanging on the Starship’s third test flight.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
How to watch SpaceX Crew-8 launch to the space station tonight
SpaceX's Crew-8 ahead of launch.

NASA Live: Official Stream of NASA TV

UPDATE: NASA and SpaceX had been targeting early Saturday for the Crew 8 launch, but a forecast of strong winds in the ascent corridor prompted the mission team to switch to a new targeted launch time of 10:53 p.m. ET (7:53 p.m. PT) on Sunday, March 3. The article below has been updated to reflect this change. 

Read more
Third Starship launch a step closer as FAA completes inquiry
Starship on the launch pad ahead of the second orbital flight test on November 11, 2023.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has completed its investigation into SpaceX’s second Starship flight, which took place in November last year and ended with mid-flight explosions of the first-stage Super Heavy booster and the upper-stage Starship spacecraft.

The Elon Musk-led spaceflight company is now awaiting approval to launch the Starship -- the most powerful rocket ever to fly -- on its third test flight, with the expectation that SpaceX could get the green light some time next month, with the rocket taking to the skies again a short while later.

Read more
Watch SpaceX highlights of Falcon 9’s 300th successful mission
A Falcon 9 rocket launches from the Kennedy Space Center in February 2024.

SpaceX has just achieved the 300th successful flight of its trusty Falcon 9 rocket -- 14 years after the first one.

Tuesday’s milestone mission launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 3:11 p.m. ET and deployed the HTS-113BT communications satellite as part of the Merah Putih 2 mission for state-owned Indonesian company Telkomsat.

Read more