 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Eight artists chosen for first civilian moon trip

Trevor Mogg
By
dearMoon Crew Announcement! | 月周回プロジェクトdearMoon クルー発表

Four years ago, Japanese billionaire entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa stood alongside SpaceX chief Elon Musk to announce plans for the first civilian mission to the moon.

At the presentation in 2018, Maezawa said he had covered the costs of the weeklong mission and wanted to invite eight other people to join him on the lunar flyby, a voyage that will likely be similar to NASA’s current Artemis I mission involving the Orion spacecraft.

Last year, the Japanese businessman launched an application process for the trip of a lifetime. Maezawa said then he was interested in hearing from people who think big, particularly when it comes to helping society in some way. He also wanted applicants to be “willing and able to support other crewmembers who share similar aspirations.”

Related

On Thursday, Maezawa confirmed that the search for his fellow crewmembers has now finished as he revealed eight young creatives from around the world. They include DJ Steve Aoki and K-pop star T.O.P. Check out how the selected crew feel about the dearMoon mission in the video at the top of this page.

“I hope each and every one will recognize the responsibility that comes with leaving the Earth, traveling to the moon and back,” Maezawa says in the video. “They will gain a lot from this experience, and I hope they will use that to contribute to the planet, to humanity. But more than anything, I think it’s important that each crew feels that they are enjoying this trip the most, so I hope we can all just have fun.”

The dearMoon mission plan.
The plan for SpaceX’s dearMoon mission, which will take the crew to within 125 miles of the lunar surface. SpaceX

The dearMoon mission is currently set for next year and will use SpaceX’s next-generation Starship rocket. However, the Starship has yet to complete its first orbital test flight, so don’t be at all surprised if the launch date slips.

Here’s the list of the eight crewmembers who will join Maezawa on the dearMoon mission, as well as the two backup crewmebers:

Steve Aoki: DJ, two-time Grammy-nominated music producer, artist, fashion designer, entrepreneur, NFT futurist, and philanthropist.

Tim Dodd: Creator of the Everyday Astronaut YouTube channel with 1.34 million subscribers

Yemi A.D.: Founder of JAD Productions, a leading Europe-based creative production company.

Rhiannon Adam: A photographer whose work is based on long-form,= social documentary projects that make use of analog photographic processes and archive materials.

Karim Illiya: A photographer, filmmaker, and whale swimming guide based in Iceland and Hawaii.

Brendan Hall: Documentary filmmaker whose work focuses on adventures that explore the frontiers of our human spirit.

Dev Joshi: A professional actor and social media influencer with more than 18 years of experience in the field of arts and entertainment.

Choi Seung-hyun, aka T.O.P.: A rapper, multihyphenate musician, award-winning film actor, and art collector.

Kaitlyn Farrington (backup): Currently pursuing a degree in business communication, she also won gold in the snowboard halfpipe in the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games.

Miyu (backup): A professional dancer, choreographer, and movement practitioner.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
T-Mobile partners with SpaceX to ‘end mobile dead zones’
t mobile revvl news
NASA video reveals all about upcoming Artemis I moon mission
nasa sls progress update block 1b in flight tw adj 1
NASA’s online tool will let you track Artemis I moon mission in real time
NASA's Artemis I mission tracker.
Light it up like dynamite: South Korea launches first lunar mission
kplo launch korea moon screenshot 2022 08 06 132442
How to watch SpaceX launch its new Cargo Dragon capsule to ISS
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Dragon cargo capsule lifts off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on the company’s 22nd Commercial Resupply Services mission to the International Space Station.
Orion spacecraft enters distant retrograde orbit around the moon
View of the Moon seen from ESA's European Service Module that is powering NASA's Orion spacecraft to the Moon and back, on flight day nine of the Artemis I mission, on 24 November 2022.
Strangely chonky exoplanet has astronomers puzzled
Artist’s conception of a gas giant exoplanet orbiting around a Sun-like star. The young exoplanet HD 114082 b revolves around its Sun-like star within 110 days at a distance of 0.5 astronomical units.
All the science that’s launching to the space station today
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the company’s Dragon cargo spacecraft atop, is raised to a vertical position at NASA Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A on Nov. 21, 2022, in preparation for the 26th commercial resupply services launch to the International Space Station.
Listen to the spooky echoes of a black hole
The black hole in V404 Cygni is actively pulling material away from a companion star — with about half the mass of the Sun — into a disk around the invisible object. A burst of X-rays from the black hole detected in 2015 created the high-energy rings from a phenomenon known as light echoes, where light bounces off of dust clouds in between the system and Earth. In these images, X-rays from Chandra are shown, along with optical data from the Pan-STARRS telescope that depict the stars in the field of view.
Hubble captures a pair of galaxies merging into an unusual ring shape
The galaxy merger Arp-Madore 417-391 steals the spotlight in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. The Arp-Madore catalog is a collection of particularly peculiar galaxies spread throughout the southern sky, and includes a collection of subtly interacting galaxies as well as more spectacular colliding galaxies. Arp-Madore 417-391, which lies around 670 million light-years away in the constellation Eridanus in the southern celestial hemisphere, is one such galactic collision. The two galaxies were distorted by gravity and twisted into a colossal ring, leaving their cores nestled side by side.
See a stunning image of the Orion nebula stellar nursery
This infrared image of the Orion Nebula features plenty of dust but no stars. In these infrared wavelengths, it’s possible to see hot spots where new stars are forming, while unseen bright, massive stars have carved out caverns of empty space.
James Webb gets most detailed look yet at an exoplanet’s atmosphere
New observations of WASP-39b with the JWST have provided a clearer picture of the exoplanet, showing the presence of sodium, potassium, water, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide and sulfur dioxide in the planet's atmosphere. This artist's illustration also displays newly detected patches of clouds scattered across the planet.
SpaceX Dragon spacecraft delivers new solar arrays and more to ISS
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Dragon cargo craft lifts off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to the International Space Station on Nov. 26, 2022.