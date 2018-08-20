Digital Trends
Saudi Arabia could save billions by financing a would-be Tesla killer

Ronan Glon
By
Lucid Motors Air

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk sent shock waves across the automotive industry and down Wall Street when he revealed he wanted to take the company public and had secured the necessary funding to do so. The investment allegedly came from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. Sources close to the fund’s decision-makers suggest they have no further interest in Tesla; they want one of its rivals.

Speaking to Reuters on the condition of anonymity, insiders revealed the leaders of Saudi Arabia’s powerful investment fund have started negotiating the terms of a major investment in Lucid Motors, an aspiring automaker that wants to take down Tesla by building high-end electric cars. The deal would benefit both sides. On one hand, Lucid would receive the cash injection it needs to start production of the Air, the 22nd century-esque concept car (pictured) it has shown at events all over the world. The Air will be the company’s first production car so making it a reality is a challenging and expensive process. On the other hand, the investment fund would continue the process of future-proofing its assets portfolio by moving away from crude oil.

The sources explained the talks orbit around a $1 billion investment in Lucid. Saudi Arabia would inject $500 million right away and pay the remaining balance in two installments as Lucid hits production and profit targets that haven’t been set yet. The billion-dollar investment would make Saudi Arabia the majority owner of Lucid by a comfortable margin. The 11-year old California-based, Chinese-funded company is currently under private ownership.

To add contrast, some analysts predict taking Tesla private would cost over $70 billion. Not all of it would come from Saudi Arabia; Musk expects to receive contributions from smaller investors.

Insiders warned the talks between the wealth fund and Lucid may not lead to a deal. If they do, Musk could find himself in serious trouble with the United States’ Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for misleading investors by announcing Saudi Arabia was ready to fund Tesla’s privatization at $420 a share. The wealth fund bought a five-percent stake in Tesla in July 2018 but it’s unlikely to simultaneously buy out the company while jump-starting one of its rivals.

Neither side has commented on the rumor. We’ve reached out to both Lucid and the investment fund and we’ll update this story if we hear back.

