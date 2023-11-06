 Skip to main content
Lucid joins other automakers by adopting Tesla charging plug

Trevor Mogg
By

Lucid Motors has become the latest automaker to announce that it will adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS) – also known as “the Tesla plug” – for its electric vehicles.

The move follows in the footsteps of more than a dozen other automakers that have also adopted Tesla’s charging connector, among them General Motors, Ford, Toyota, BMW, Jaguar Land Rover, Volvo, and Honda.

“Lucid is adopting the North American Charging Standard (NACS) and expanding access to reliable and convenient charging solutions,” Lucid said in a message posted on social media on Monday, adding that from 2025 its customers will be able to access more than 15,000 Tesla Superchargers across North America.

Lucid is adopting the North American Charging Standard (NACS) and expanding access to reliable and convenient charging solutions. In 2025, Lucid customers will be able to access 15,000+ Tesla Superchargers in North America. pic.twitter.com/LBDnsNDa5I

&mdash; Lucid Motors (@LucidMotors) November 6, 2023

Lucid vehicles that have the current Combined Charging System (CCS) will be able to access the Tesla Supercharger network via an adapter in 2025, the American automaker confirmed in a message on its website.

“Adopting NACS is an important next step to providing our customers with expanded access to reliable and convenient charging solutions for their Lucid vehicles,” said Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson. “We believe that a unified charging standard, backed by the nationwide rollout of future-ready higher-voltage charging stations, will be a critical step in empowering American consumers to adopt electric vehicles.”

Interestingly, Rawlinson once worked as the chief engineer at Tesla and was involved in the design of the automaker’s charging plug.

With so many automakers now promising to switch to the NACS plug, it was only a matter of time before the maker of luxury electric vehicles fell into line. Indeed, Rawlinson indicated in early July that Lucid would likely adopt the design at some point.

Want to learn more about NACS? Here’s everything you need to know.

