 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. News

Security robots could be coming to a school near you

Trevor Mogg
By
Team 1st Technologies' security robot.
Team 1st Technologies

A number of U.S. schools are testing AI-equipped security robots designed to roam the campus around the clock looking for unwanted visitors.

School safety is an ongoing concern for staff, students, and parents, with mass shootings at the extreme end of things to be worried about.

Recommended Videos

Santa Fe High School in New Mexico is one of the first to pilot a new autonomous robot from Albuquerque-based Team 1st Technologies, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The 5-foot, 400-pound robot moves along on wheels and uses a camera at the top of a mast to provide 360-degree video to the school’s security team. Constantly on the lookout, it uses AI to learn a school’s various characteristics, including its layout and patterns of activity.

The robot can recognize aggressive or unusual behavior and move toward a perceived intruder, letting them know that they’re being observed while buying time for security to respond.

While some will have concerns about privacy, the robot doesn’t have any facial recognition capabilities, and for the current pilot program, officials at Santa Fe High School are responsible for handling the captured footage and therefore decide how long to store it.

A teacher at the school told the Journal that the robot, which he described as a “seven camera dog,” could be useful for monitoring isolated parts of the campus that may not receive so much attention from the human members of the school’s security team.

Team 1st Technologies has declined to charge the school for the trial, but normal rates for the robot are believed to be around $65,000 for a full school year.

The Journal notes that Team 1st Technologies is among a number of companies building security robots for schools, and if the 60-day pilot in Santa Fe proves successful, such machines could soon be keeping a watchful eye over additional schools in the near future.

It’s not just schools that are experimenting with security robots. New York City is currently trialing a several robots for law enforcement, though a similar effort several years ago was scrapped following a public outcry over a range of concerns.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
This LG robot could soon be serving your restaurant meal
LG's CLOi ServeBot robot.

When LG’s CLOi robot first came on the scene in 2018, it didn’t get off to the best of starts.

On stage at CES with former LG marketing chief David VanderWaal, CLOi clammed up at the worst possible moment, leaving VanderWaal to conclude that “CLOi doesn’t like me.”

Read more
Facial recognition tech for bears aims to keep humans safe
A brown bear in Hokkaido, Japan.

If bears could talk, they might voice privacy concerns. But their current inability to articulate thoughts means there isn’t much they can do about plans in Japan to use facial recognition to identify so-called "troublemakers" among its community.

With bears increasingly venturing into urban areas across Japan, and the number of bear attacks on the rise, the town of Shibetsu in the country’s northern prefecture of Hokkaido is hoping that artificial intelligence will help it to better manage the situation and keep people safe, the Mainichi Shimbun reported.

Read more
Can A.I. beat human engineers at designing microchips? Google thinks so
google artificial intelligence designs microchips photo 1494083306499 e22e4a457632

Could artificial intelligence be better at designing chips than human experts? A group of researchers from Google's Brain Team attempted to answer this question and came back with interesting findings. It turns out that a well-trained A.I. is capable of designing computer microchips -- and with great results. So great, in fact, that Google's next generation of A.I. computer systems will include microchips created with the help of this experiment.

Azalia Mirhoseini, one of the computer scientists of Google Research's Brain Team, explained the approach in an issue of Nature together with several colleagues. Artificial intelligence usually has an easy time beating a human mind when it comes to games such as chess. Some might say that A.I. can't think like a human, but in the case of microchips, this proved to be the key to finding some out-of-the-box solutions.

Read more