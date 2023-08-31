 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. News

AI drone beats pro drone racers at their own game

Trevor Mogg
By
Champion-level Drone Racing using Deep Reinforcement Learning (Nature, 2023)

Professional drone racers are the latest to suffer the ignominy of being outsmarted by artificial intelligence after quadcopters powered by the technology beat them at their own game.

Recommended Videos

Wearing first-person-view headsets linked to a camera on their drone, the champion racers had great difficulty keeping pace with the AI flying machine, called Swift.

Developed by researchers at the University of Zurich in Switzerland, Swift zipped its way to 15 victories in 25 races against some of the best drone pilots in the world.

Related

Showing humans how it’s done, Swift also clocked the fastest lap while navigating obstacles at speeds of up to 62 mph (100 kph). “All of this while only relying on an onboard computer, a single camera, and an inertial sensor,” the team said in a video (top) shared on Thursday.

“Physical sports are more challenging for AI because they are less predictable than board or video games,” said Davide Scaramuzza, head of the Robotics and Perception Group at the University of Zurich. “We don’t have a perfect knowledge of the drone and environment models, so the AI needs to learn them by interacting with the physical world.”

The team noted that until recently, autonomous drones took twice as long as human-piloted drones to navigate a racetrack, unless they were linked to an external position-tracking system to create a more precise flight path.

But Swift is in a league of its own, reacting in real time to the data collected by an onboard camera similar to the one used by human racers.

“Its integrated inertial measurement unit measures acceleration and speed while an artificial neural network uses data from the camera to localize the drone in space and detect the gates along the racetrack,” the team explains on its website. “This information is fed to a control unit, also based on a deep neural network that chooses the best action to finish the circuit as fast as possible.”

Training for Swift started off in a simulated environment to avoid destroying numerous drones. Once the software was good enough, it was refined through flights using a real machine.

When it was ready, it pitted its skills against Alex Vanover, the 2019 Drone Racing League champion; Thomas Bitmatta, the 2019 MultiGP Drone Racing champion; and three-times Swiss champion Marvin Schaepper.

The racetrack covered an area of 25 by 25 meters, with seven square gates that had to be passed in the right order to complete a lap. The contest also involved challenging maneuvers such as a Split-S, an acrobatic move that involves half-rolling the drone and executing a descending half-loop at full speed.

While Swift achieved the fastest lap, the human pilots were more adaptable than the autonomous drone, which encountered difficulties when the conditions were different to those it was trained on, for example, if brighter lights were shining on the course.

The team said that its research isn’t just about beating pro drone racers using a robot drone, explaining that with limited flight time due to battery constraints, flying the autonomous machines at greater speed makes them more efficient and therefore more useful for things like search and rescue missions, forest monitoring, or even space exploration.

AI-powered software has long been able to beat humans at games like chess and Go, but Swift’s achievement in drone racing is believed to be a world first.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Parrot’s 4G-connected Anafi Ai drone is the Google Maps car of the skies
Parrot Anafi Ai drone flying by satellitesl.

Drones have exploded in popularity, but their range often leaves something to be desired. Midrange drones can reach as far as 1.5 miles, while high-end consumer drones can go as far as 4.5 miles away. Distance has been the limit to true freedom -- until now. The new Parrot Anafi Ai drone uses 4G connectivity to eliminate any and all range restrictions.

You can precisely control the drone from any distance, no line of sight is required, and obstacles won't interfere with the connection. Thanks to the embedded Secure Element, the link between your phone and your drone is encrypted. This provides thorough data privacy and reduces the risk of someone hacking and stealing the drone.

Read more
Facial recognition tech for bears aims to keep humans safe
A brown bear in Hokkaido, Japan.

If bears could talk, they might voice privacy concerns. But their current inability to articulate thoughts means there isn’t much they can do about plans in Japan to use facial recognition to identify so-called "troublemakers" among its community.

With bears increasingly venturing into urban areas across Japan, and the number of bear attacks on the rise, the town of Shibetsu in the country’s northern prefecture of Hokkaido is hoping that artificial intelligence will help it to better manage the situation and keep people safe, the Mainichi Shimbun reported.

Read more
Can A.I. beat human engineers at designing microchips? Google thinks so
google artificial intelligence designs microchips photo 1494083306499 e22e4a457632

Could artificial intelligence be better at designing chips than human experts? A group of researchers from Google's Brain Team attempted to answer this question and came back with interesting findings. It turns out that a well-trained A.I. is capable of designing computer microchips -- and with great results. So great, in fact, that Google's next generation of A.I. computer systems will include microchips created with the help of this experiment.

Azalia Mirhoseini, one of the computer scientists of Google Research's Brain Team, explained the approach in an issue of Nature together with several colleagues. Artificial intelligence usually has an easy time beating a human mind when it comes to games such as chess. Some might say that A.I. can't think like a human, but in the case of microchips, this proved to be the key to finding some out-of-the-box solutions.

Read more