 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Spotify using AI to clone and translate podcaster’s voice

Trevor Mogg
By

Spotify has unveiled a remarkable new feature powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that translates a podcast into multiple languages using the same voices of those in the show.

It’s powered partly by OpenAI’s just-released voice generation technology that needs just a few seconds of listening to replicate a voice.

Recommended Videos

Spotify said the feature makes for “a more authentic listening experience that sounds more personal and natural than traditional dubbing,” adding: “A podcast episode originally recorded in English can now be available in other languages while keeping the speaker’s distinctive speech characteristics.”

Starting today, Spotify is making available voice-translated episodes from select creators, with shows translated from English to Spanish. In the coming days, French and German episodes will also be made available.

Available episodes in Spanish include:

Lex Fridman Podcast – Interview with Yuval Noah Harari
Armchair Expert – Kristen Bell, by the grace of god, returns
The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett – Interview with Dr. Mindy Pelz

Alternatively, head to the Voice Translation hub in Spotify’s app to view all of the translated shows that are currently available, with new shows arriving in the weeks and months to come.

Spotify said that around 100 million people “regularly” listen to podcasts on its platform, and its new AI-powered voice translation offering could notch up millions of more listens for shows that suddenly find themselves in new, enormous markets.

One of the tests of Spotify’s new feature will be whether the translation element manages to accurately capture the nuances of the original dialogue.

Either way, it looks like another setback for voice actors, as the technology could easily be transferred to movies and TV shows, replicating the voices of an entire cast for international versions of the content.

Voice cloning technology has been around for some time and is getting better all the time due to advances in AI. Not surprisingly, it’s already being used for nefarious purposes, too, with a growing number of related scams coming to the attention of law enforcement agencies. It’s feared that the technology could also fuel a rise in more convincing misinformation as bad actors use it to create audio of politicians or leading figures appearing to say things that they didn’t.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
How the USPS uses Nvidia GPUs and A.I. to track missing mail
A United States Postal Service USPS truck driving on a tree-lined street.

The United States Postal Service, or USPS, is relying on artificial intelligence-powered by Nvidia's EGX systems to track more than 100 million pieces of mail a day that goes through its network. The world's busiest postal service system is relying on GPU-accelerated A.I. systems to help solve the challenges of locating lost or missing packages and mail. Essentially, the USPS turned to A.I. to help it locate a "needle in a haystack."

To solve that challenge, USPS engineers created an edge A.I. system of servers that can scan and locate mail. They created algorithms for the system that were trained on 13 Nvidia DGX systems located at USPS data centers. Nvidia's DGX A100 systems, for reference, pack in five petaflops of compute power and cost just under $200,000. It is based on the same Ampere architecture found on Nvidia's consumer GeForce RTX 3000 series GPUs.

Read more
Spotify wants to turn its popular podcasts into movies and TV shows
spotify your daily podcasts playlist

It looks like Spotify wants to expand its original podcasts beyond just listening to them -- it wants to turn them into TV shows and movies, too. 

The music streaming app announced a first-look partnership with Chernin Entertainment on Thursday with the hopes of turning some of its more than 250 original podcast shows into viewable entertainment. 

Read more
Spotify launches new video feature for select podcasts
Spotify

Spotify just added video podcasts as a new way to listen to your favorite podcast hosts.

The feature is available starting Tuesday to select podcasts that include The Morning Toast, The Misfits Podcast, Fantasy Footballers, Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay, and others.

Read more