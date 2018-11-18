Digital Trends
News

Smart speakers used primarily for music and information — and shopping

Georgina Torbet
By

Smart home devices like Alexa and Google Home assistant have boomed this year, with 39 million Americans owning a smart speaker. But what tasks are people actually using their speakers for? A survey of users has been conducted by Venture Beat to answer this question.

Venture Beat surveyed over 1,000 users of Alexa and Google Home devices to assess how they use their devices and how they feel about them. The essential findings of the survey were that most people used their devices for core functions and had issues discovering third-party apps. Despite this, users are generally very satisfied with their devices and would recommend them to others. In addition, the aims of these devices to drive purchasing seems to be succeeding, as they are changing users’ behaviors in particular by using the devices to shop.

Most users utilized their device multiple times per day, and the users skew slightly more female than male. The behavior change aspect can be seen through the changes in routine that the device leads to — around a quarter of survey respondents said that the devices have changed their behavior a lot, and an additional 40 percent said that their behavior had changed a little bit. Respondents described relying on the device for day to day information and that it had become integrated into their life.

In terms of functions, the most common use of smart speakers was to play music, with 75 percent of those surveyed using the music function, some of them multiple times per day. Other popular uses of smart speakers were checking the weather, asking for information, and setting timers. Some more fringe functions included checking sports scores, setting reminders, playing games, and shopping.

Speaking of shopping, a large chunk of users — 43 percent — had made a purchase through their smart speaker. These purchases were predominately made through Amazon or Google’s shopping services, though some third party apps also offer purchases and subscriptions. Another source of expenditure on the devices was grocery shopping, with 53 percent of users ordering food delivery through their device. The setup of the devices makes reordering items very easy, which seems to be encouraging users to make regular grocery orders through them.

Even though most respondents used less than four third-party apps, suggesting either a limited interest in the further uses of the speaker or a difficulty in discovering new apps, users were satisfied with their experience. Of survey participants 44 percent were very satisfied with their device, and a further 35 percent were somewhat satisfied.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Instagram tool accidentally exposes user passwords. Were you affected?
Dell G3 Gaming Laptop Review | Fortnite close up
Gaming

‘Blockchain gaming’ startup gets $16 million in Series A funding

A gaming startup, Mythical Games, has raised $16 million in Series A funding to work on their concept of blockchain gaming. The aim is for the startup to develop games for the PC, console, and mobile markets.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
asus rog phone fortnite
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ named Ultimate Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick awards

This year's Golden Joysticks, the gaming awards handed out by GamesRadar, have been announced and Fortnite has been named the Ultimate Game of the Year. It beat out Red Dead Redemption for best game, but Red Dead was named critics' choice.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
crystals space drugs iss
Emerging Tech

Hope it doesn’t melt! Rocket to ISS carries vital supplies — including ice cream

A rocket has launched over Virginia's eastern shore, carrying supplies to the International Space Station (ISS). Inside the spacecraft are supplies for the ISS itself and the crew onboard, such as scientific equipment and food.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
super earth planet candidate discovered orbiting barnards star artist s impression of the surface a b
Emerging Tech

‘Super-Earth’ discovered orbiting nearby star

Astronomers have discovered a large planet circling a sun nearby to Earth called Barnard's Star. The potential new planet is thought to be cold and icy and has a size of around 3.2 times the Earth.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
as billionaires ogle mars the space race is back on osiris rex grabs a sample
Emerging Tech

OSIRIS-REx spacecraft successfully tests its asteroid-sampling arm

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, launched in September 2016, is closing in on its target of the Bennu asteroid. The craft has now unfurled its robotic arm, called the Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM), and tested it successfully.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
how to use Instagram Stories
Mobile

Instagram tool accidentally exposes user passwords. Were you affected?

Instagram's Download Your Data tool accidentally exposed the passwords of a small number of users. Here is the explanation on what happened, and how to find out which Instagram accounts were compromised.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
ipad pro fails bend test
Mobile

New iPad Pro’s durability in question after it fails YouTuber’s bend test

The new iPad Pro models failed a bend test that was carried out by popular YouTuber JerryRigEverything. The result raises questions about the durability of the tablets, especially since customers are also reporting bending issues.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
final fantasy xiv shadowbringers summer 2019
Gaming

‘Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers’ to launch next summer with gunblades, Viera

Square Enix revealed that Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers will be released in summer 2019. The third expansion of the MMORPG will include new story content, dungeons, and raids, in addition to gunblades and the Viera.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
fix pubg campaign results
Gaming

The Fix PUBG campaign is over: What’s next for ‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’?

The PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds development team declared that the Fix PUBG campaign was over. Here are the results of the three-month campaign, as well as the future plans for the multiplayer Battle Royale shooter.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
iRobot Roomba deals
Deals

Clean with a robot vacuum and save $160 on the Ecovacs Deebot, today only

Investing in smart home technology can usually come with a hefty price tag. If you were thinking of getting a robot vacuum, now is your chance. The Ecovacs Deebot N79 is one of our favorite budget-friendly robot vacuums and is currently on…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
gamestop pauses powerpass store
Gaming

Get an Xbox One S or PlayStation 4 for just $200 at GameStop starting Sunday

GameStop is currently running an early Black Friday sale that offers an Xbox One S or a PlayStation 4 slim model for just $200 apiece. Both consoles come with a free game, and other games are also on sale.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
milky-way-galaxy
Emerging Tech

Ghostly galaxy discovered lurking on the edge of the Milky Way

A team of astronomers from the University of Cambridge have discovered a strange galaxy next door to the Milky Way. The dwarf galaxy, named Antlia 2, is dark and dim and gives out much less light than expected.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
diablo immortal allen adham interview bone final
Gaming

Original ‘Diablo’ developer calls out Blizzard for disrespecting its employees

In a Twitch rant, an original creator of Diablo has said that Blizzard is more interested in caring for its shareholders and the elite one percent of the company than looking after its workers.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Lamborghini ST-X concept
Cars

Lamborghini transforms the Urus SUV into a dual-purpose race car

Breaking stereotypes and tradition, Lamborghini has turned the Urus SUV into a race car that's equally at home on a paved track and on a dirt trail. The ST-X concept gets bigger air intakes, a full roll cage, and center-locking alloy…
Posted By Ronan Glon