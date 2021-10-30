  1. News

Spitzer Space Telescope spots ‘rampaging space monster’

By

Just in time for Halloween, NASA astronomers have spotted a rampaging space monster deep out in the distant cosmos. But it won’t be coming to devour us any time soon, as the monster is just an outline in the shape of Godzilla, seen in an image from the Spitzer Space Telescope.

NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope imaged this cloud of gas and dust. The colors represent different wavelengths of infrared light and can reveal such features as places where radiation from stars had heated the surrounding material. Any resemblance to Godzilla is purely imaginary.
NASA/JPL-Caltech
NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope imaged this cloud of gas and dust. The colors represent different wavelengths of infrared light and can reveal such features as places where radiation from stars had heated the surrounding material.
NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope imaged this cloud of gas and dust. The colors represent different wavelengths of infrared light and can reveal such features as places where radiation from stars had heated the surrounding material. Any resemblance to Godzilla is purely imaginary. NASA/JPL-Caltech

Spitzer, which was retired last year, looked out at the universe in the infrared wavelength in order to peer through clouds of dust and see the complex shapes of nebulae and galaxies which would be hidden in the visible light wavelength. In one such nebula, Caltech astronomer Robert Hurt spotted Godzilla.

“I wasn’t looking for monsters,” Hurt said in a statement. “I just happened to glance at a region of sky that I’ve browsed many times before, but I’d never zoomed in on. Sometimes if you just crop an area differently, it brings out something that you didn’t see before. It was the eyes and mouth that roared ‘Godzilla’ to me.”

Hurt processed this image, along with many other Spitzer images, and Digital Trends previously interviewed him about his work doing image processing and illustrations for NASA. Even though Spitzer is now retired, Hurt and other astronomers continue to comb through the massive archive of public material that the telescope gathered over its 17-year mission.

The structure of Godzilla is seen in a nebula, which is a cloud of dust and gas that is formed into complex shapes by the births and deaths of stars within it. The bright yellow-ish region pictured in Godzilla’s right hand is called W33, and is a star-forming region in which some of the earliest features called “yellowballs” were noticed.

“It’s one of the ways that we want people to connect with the incredible work that Spitzer did,” Hurt said. “I look for compelling areas that can really tell a story. Sometimes it’s a story about how stars and planets form, and sometimes it’s about a giant monster rampaging through Tokyo.”

Editors' Recommendations

Evidence of a possible exoplanet in another galaxy found for the first time

A composite image of M51 with X-rays from Chandra and optical light from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope contains a box that marks the location of the possible planet candidate.

Hubble Space Telescope captures a peculiar pair of galaxies

This observation from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope showcases Arp 86, a peculiar pair of interacting galaxies which lies roughly 220 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Pegasus. Arp 86 is composed of the two galaxies NGC 7752 and NGC 7753 – NGC 7753 is the large spiral galaxy dominating this image, and NGC 7752 is its smaller companion.

Hawaiian telescope snaps an image of a recently formed baby planet

The summit of Maunakea, Hawai'i at night, showing the two Keck telescope domes in the front right.

Hubble had a ringside seat to observe a star going supernova

Astronomers recently witnessed supernova SN 2020fqv explode inside the interacting Butterfly galaxies, located about 60 million light-years away in the constellation Virgo. Researchers quickly trained NASA's Hubble Space Telescope on the aftermath.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Beyerdynamic unveils updated Blue BYRD 2 Bluetooth buds

beyerdynamic blue byrds 2 announced byrd lifestyle 3

Every major video game delay that’s happened in 2021 already

Elden Ring's hero shines a torch in a fleshy cave.

The best Alexa-compatible coffee makers

K-Supreme Plus SMART

The best party games for Nintendo Switch

games like jackbox best featured

The best Mario Party games, ranked from best to worst

The full cast of characters in Mario Party Superstars stand together.

The best Nintendo Switch games for kids

best nintendo switch games for kids yoshis crafted world feature 2020 0720

5 banned horror movies to watch this Halloween, and 1 you should avoid

Clint Howard in a scene from the film Evilspeak.

The 95 best movies on HBO Max right now

The cast of Final Destination.