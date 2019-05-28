Share

SteelSeries today announced the first ever mechanical keyboard with fully adjustable actuation switches; the Apex Pro and Apex Pro TKL. The new gaming keyboards can automatically change key sensitivity depending on the app in use — switching from typing documents to playing a first-person shooter.

The all new Apex Pro and Apex Pro Ten Keyless (TKL) mechanical keyboards are outfitted with SteelSeries patented OmniPoint Switches. These unique switches have magnetic sensors that allow users to choose the sensitivity of their keys. The keys can be adjusted between longer actuation point of 3.6mm for accuracy all the way to 0.4mm for faster speed.

This makes the Apex Pro a very versatile keyboard for a number of different use cases, from typing to gaming. The SteelSeries Engine can automatically switch the actuation depending on the app running. The magnetic sensors are also significantly faster in response time than traditional mechanical switches, which SteelSeries claims makes the Apex Pro the fastest and most responsive keyboard.

In addition to the new switches, the Apex Pro has an integrated OLED Smart Display. The display shows instant notifications from apps like Discord, Spotify, and some games like CS: Go and Dota 2. However, it also allows players to switch their actuation point directly from the keyboard.

The Apex Pro is made with sturdy, aircraft-grade aluminum for lifetime durability and has per-key RGB lighting that can be synced with other SteelSeries peripherals. Player settings can be saved in one of the five on-board profiles. USB pass-through is also included, as well as three-way cable routing under the frame and a premium magnetic wrist rest.

The Apex Pro and Apex Pro TKL will retail for $200 and $180 respectively at Best Buy and SteelSeries.com. Availability varies with Apex Pro starting in the U.S. from June 11 and with the Apex Pro TKL joining it in Europe and Asia later this fall.

Apex 7 and Apex 7 TKL

SteelSeries also announced the Apex 7 and Apex 7 TKL. These keyboards are physically identical to the Apex Pro but trade the OmniPoint switches for traditional Red, Blue or Brown mechanical switches.

The Apex 7 and Apex 7 TKL will retail for $160 and $130 respectively. The Red switch versions will be available first in U.S. Europe and Asia starting in June. The Blue and Brown switch versions will follow later this fall.