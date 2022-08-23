 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

The new SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 headset brings hi-fi audio under $200

Fionna Agomuoh
By

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 gaming headset is now available as a multisystem peripheral with several high-quality audio features and a fairly decent price.

As a midrange follow-up to the popular SteelSeries Arctis 7 and the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro, the headset sells for $180 at SteelSeries.com and various global retailers in PC-, PlayStation-, and Xbox-specific models.

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 is now available for $180.

The Arctis Nova 7 counts 360-degree spatial audio boosted by its Sonar Audio Software Suite among its primary features. SteelSeries claims the high-fidelity audio allows you to hear the finite details other gaming headsets wouldn’t. The headset’s noise cancellation is powered by second-generation ClearCast AI. It also features a bidirectional microphone, which helps reduce background noises, such as keyboard tapping and other distractions.

Further promoting top-notch auto quality are high-fidelity speaker drivers and 2.4GHz and Bluetooth wireless connectivity. This allows you to listen to two audio streams simultaneously and switch between systems, including PC, Mac, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch, via USB-C.

You can enjoy a 38-hour wireless battery on the headset, in addition to fast charging, which adds six hours of power in 15 minutes.

Design-wise, the Arctis Nova 7 features AirWeave memory foam cushions in its earcups and has ComfortMax adjustability for ideal fitting. The headset also includes a 3.5mm audio jack and comes in black and white color options.

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7, Nova 3, and Nova 1 sell for $180, $100, and $60 respectively.

Accompanying the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 are the Arctis Nova 3 and Arctis Nova 1 headsets, which are available for $100 and $60 respectively. They also feature high-fidelity speaker drivers, 360-degree spatial audio, and the Sonar Audio Software Suite while targeting different users.

The Arctis Nova 3 includes a PrismSync RGB design with 16.8 million customizable colors as a highlight feature. Audio is enhanced through AI algorithms, while its microphone supports noise cancellation. The headset also features multiplatform support, including PC, PlayStation, Mac, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices, and iPad, in addition to the ComfortMax adjustment feature.

The Arctis Nova 1 includes the AirWeave memory foam cushions and ComfortMax adjustment feature, as well as a 3.5mm audio jack. It is available in black or white color options and is offered in PC, PlayStation, and Xbox-specific models. The headset also features multiplatform support, including PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. Finally, it has a noise-cancelling microphone.

Editors' Recommendations

This brilliant $150 device stuffs an entire PC into a keyboard

The Abacus PC with components all around.

Solve a creepy mystery with Snapchat’s new in-app AR game

A hand holding a phone that shows app store listing for Snapchat app on its screen.

This throwback mini computer puts a Windows 11 PC in your pocket

The Higole mini PC in someone's pocket.

Dell XPS 15 vs. XPS 17: High-performance siblings duke it out

Dell XPS 15 9520 front view showing display and keyboard deck.

The best Macbook alternatives for 2022

dell xps 13 9310 specs price release date 02

GPU prices and availability (August 2022): How much are GPUs today?

An AMD Radeon RX 6500XT placed on a motherboard.

The best Intel processors for 2022

Intel Core i7 8th Gen hand scale

The key to fixing your bad Wi-Fi connection may finally be here

Checking a Wi-Fi router and internet connection on a phone.

Alienware gaming monitors got huge price cuts at Dell today

Alienware 25 gaming monitor in the middle of a full gaming computer setup with mouse, keyboard, computer, and headphones.

This HP Omen gaming PC deal cuts $650 off the price

HP Omen 45L with the front panel removed.

The Lenovo Legion gaming PC with RTX 3070 is $630 off today

The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i gaming PC with RTX 3070.

Back-to-school deal: the Dell XPS 15 is $700 off today

A Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop sits on an office desk next to an external monitor.

AirPods 2 and Beats Studio Buds are both down to $100 today

Apple AirPods 2 - Charging Case - In-ear Headphones