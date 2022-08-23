The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 gaming headset is now available as a multisystem peripheral with several high-quality audio features and a fairly decent price.

As a midrange follow-up to the popular SteelSeries Arctis 7 and the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro, the headset sells for $180 at SteelSeries.com and various global retailers in PC-, PlayStation-, and Xbox-specific models.

The Arctis Nova 7 counts 360-degree spatial audio boosted by its Sonar Audio Software Suite among its primary features. SteelSeries claims the high-fidelity audio allows you to hear the finite details other gaming headsets wouldn’t. The headset’s noise cancellation is powered by second-generation ClearCast AI. It also features a bidirectional microphone, which helps reduce background noises, such as keyboard tapping and other distractions.

Further promoting top-notch auto quality are high-fidelity speaker drivers and 2.4GHz and Bluetooth wireless connectivity. This allows you to listen to two audio streams simultaneously and switch between systems, including PC, Mac, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch, via USB-C.

You can enjoy a 38-hour wireless battery on the headset, in addition to fast charging, which adds six hours of power in 15 minutes.

Design-wise, the Arctis Nova 7 features AirWeave memory foam cushions in its earcups and has ComfortMax adjustability for ideal fitting. The headset also includes a 3.5mm audio jack and comes in black and white color options.

Accompanying the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 are the Arctis Nova 3 and Arctis Nova 1 headsets, which are available for $100 and $60 respectively. They also feature high-fidelity speaker drivers, 360-degree spatial audio, and the Sonar Audio Software Suite while targeting different users.

The Arctis Nova 3 includes a PrismSync RGB design with 16.8 million customizable colors as a highlight feature. Audio is enhanced through AI algorithms, while its microphone supports noise cancellation. The headset also features multiplatform support, including PC, PlayStation, Mac, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices, and iPad, in addition to the ComfortMax adjustment feature.

The Arctis Nova 1 includes the AirWeave memory foam cushions and ComfortMax adjustment feature, as well as a 3.5mm audio jack. It is available in black or white color options and is offered in PC, PlayStation, and Xbox-specific models. The headset also features multiplatform support, including PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. Finally, it has a noise-cancelling microphone.

Editors' Recommendations