  1. News

SXSW conference canceled as coronavirus fears mount

By

South by Southwest, the annual, week-long tech, culture, and music festival based in Austin, Texas, has been canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus.

In a tweet Friday, SXSW officials said, “We are devastated to share this news with you. ‘The show must go on’ is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place.”

Austin health officials were ultimately the ones to make the call, according to the tweet.

The announcement does not come as a surprise for many, but more of a shock that it took so long.

For weeks, companies like Facebook, Twitter, Apple, WarnerMedia, Netflix, and Intel have announced plans to pull out of the event. And social media users urged SXSW officials to cancel the conference in the name of public health.

Replies from users on Twitter were hidden by the @sxsw account. Nearly 55,000 people signed a Change.org petition entitled “Petition to have SXSW canceled amid Coronavirus Outbreak.” Tweets hidden by SXSW’s Twitter page included calls to “announce the cancellation” and questions, like from user @EbertReginald, “All of these companies have canceled to protect their employees. Why are you not doing the same?”

SXSW draws hundreds of thousands of people every year, and 17% of attendees come from the West Coast, according to the conference’s 2019 data, which is currently experiencing the country’s worst outbreak of the coronavirus. 

In Seattle and Silicon Valley, California, local schools have shut down and tech workers have been told to stay at home for up to two weeks. The state of Washington has since called a state of emergency after the first coronavirus death in the U.S. was announced last month. 

SXSW generates millions of dollars for the city of Austin and its local businesses. Last year, more than 55,000 hotel rooms were booked for the conference, bringing in $1.7 million in occupancy tax alone. And no doubt dollars were spent by attendees on food, transportation, and retail — Austin saw $356 million in total revenue from just one week of festivities.

So, it is understandable why the organizers behind SXSW were at first hesitant to cancel the event. 

Editors' Recommendations

Worker infected with coronavirus prompts Facebook to close Seattle office

Facebook

SXSW: Apple and Netflix pull out over coronavirus outbreak

sxsw conference is canceled as coronavirus fears mount 3

Coronavirus might cancel the Olympics? No worries, Comcast says

Guide to watching the Olympics online

SXSW 2020’s fate uncertain after Twitter, Facebook pull out amid coronavirus fears

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey at CES 2019

Apple’s entry-level AirPods Pro nearing production, report says

Apple AirPods Pro

TCL rollable and tri-fold concept phones hands-on: Exciting and worrying

tcl rollable trifold phone hands on 1

AMD’s RDNA 2 graphics offer ray-tracing, promise 50% better performance

Sonos decides to trash its controversial Recycle Mode

Coronavirus: Apple and Google clamp down on COVID-19 apps

SpaceX to send tourists to the space station in 2021 … for a crazy price

Yes, China is probably watching us through our IoT devices

Wyze smart home lock on a door

Unplugging for 24 hours is a luxury that most people can’t afford

how to make your phone last months or years longer close up of creative black man using mobile

Uh-oh! There’s an unfixable security vulnerability in Intel processors

Stock photo of Intel 9th gen core processor

How to watch SpaceX launch its 20th resupply mission to the ISS today

UFC 2020: Schedule, Results, Fighters, Fight Cards, and More