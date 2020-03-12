  1. News

This website will tell you what’s been canceled because of coronavirus

By

If you’re overwhelmed with keeping track of everything that’s been canceled because of the outbreak of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, a helpful website lays it all out for you. 

On isitcanceledyet.com, you can find out the events, organizations, sporting events, etc. ,that have been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The website is constantly updated and lists what’s been canceled in simple terms. 

Everything from Broadway shows to sports leagues and Pope appearances to Las Vegas buffets is on the list of cancellations. Those events that haven’t officially been canceled but are likely to be are labeled as “uh oh,” and include the year 2020 because, well, it’s been rough so far. 

While there’s super-useful information on the website, it also brings some much-needed humor to the sometimes anxiety-inducing coronavirus coverage. The site includes cancellations such as Chris Matthews, a birthday party for a grandpa named Loren, and handshakes (although fist bumps are labeled as OK for now).

isitcanceledyet.com

The website is a useful resource if you’re looking for a quick answer, but creator TC Sottek, the executive editor at The Verge, said that it’s not necessarily meant to be a comprehensive or efficient resource for all things coronavirus. 

“Indeed, in dark times, dark humor is a salve for strained souls. It may be sad that some of the events listed here have been canceled, but know that it is often a difficult decision made with good intentions and that canceling public events during an outbreak can help save lives,” the website states. 

According to Business Insider, the website has gotten around 1 million views since it went live on March 3. Event cancellations ramped up this week, especially in the last couple of days. Confirmed coronavirus cases have increased by more than 31,000 in the past week alone. 

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. In total, there have been more than 127,860 confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, and 4,718 confirmed deaths, according to an online dashboard that tracks outbreak numbers. The virus is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China, but there have been confirmed cases in the U.S., Australia, Canada, Japan, France, Germany, and dozens of countries around the globe.

Editors' Recommendations

Coronavirus: The ongoing ripple effect throughout the gaming industry

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

NBA suspends season after Utah Jazz player diagnosed with coronavirus

Utah Jazz Player Rudy Gobert

Bans on large gatherings in Washington, San Francisco a bad sign for tech events

google io rumor roundup what to expect at googles biggest event of the year crowd

Online dashboard tracks the spread of coronavirus cases globally

Twitter makes work from home mandatory for all of its 4,900 employees

twitter 13th birthday changed communication nyse

New MacBooks with Apple’s own chips will reportedly arrive by late 2020

ipad beats studio 3 headphones 65 inch tcl 4k tv macbook air deal best buy day sale 2018 review 5870 2 768x768

Blue Origin offers a peek at its enormous next-gen rocket nose cone

Coronavirus puts university budgets to the test as classes go remote

Epic 5-hour iPhone 11 Pro battery test video is the calm we need right now

These smart home devices can help stop the spread of bacteria and viruses

Tag Heuer reimagines its beautiful, $1,800 luxury WearOS smartwatch for 2020

tag heuer connected 2020 smartwatch news hands

MLS suspends its season for 30 days due to coronavirus

Portland Timbers Player Yimmi Chara

Tesla will start delivering the new Model Y crossover on Friday the 13th

Tesla Model Y One Millionth Car

Thanks to gait analysis, scientists know exactly how silly Monty Python’s walk is

A Quiet Place Part II release delayed due to coronavirus concerns