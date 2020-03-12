If you’re overwhelmed with keeping track of everything that’s been canceled because of the outbreak of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, a helpful website lays it all out for you.

On isitcanceledyet.com, you can find out the events, organizations, sporting events, etc. ,that have been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The website is constantly updated and lists what’s been canceled in simple terms.

Everything from Broadway shows to sports leagues and Pope appearances to Las Vegas buffets is on the list of cancellations. Those events that haven’t officially been canceled but are likely to be are labeled as “uh oh,” and include the year 2020 because, well, it’s been rough so far.

While there’s super-useful information on the website, it also brings some much-needed humor to the sometimes anxiety-inducing coronavirus coverage. The site includes cancellations such as Chris Matthews, a birthday party for a grandpa named Loren, and handshakes (although fist bumps are labeled as OK for now).

The website is a useful resource if you’re looking for a quick answer, but creator TC Sottek, the executive editor at The Verge, said that it’s not necessarily meant to be a comprehensive or efficient resource for all things coronavirus.

“Indeed, in dark times, dark humor is a salve for strained souls. It may be sad that some of the events listed here have been canceled, but know that it is often a difficult decision made with good intentions and that canceling public events during an outbreak can help save lives,” the website states.

According to Business Insider, the website has gotten around 1 million views since it went live on March 3. Event cancellations ramped up this week, especially in the last couple of days. Confirmed coronavirus cases have increased by more than 31,000 in the past week alone.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. In total, there have been more than 127,860 confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, and 4,718 confirmed deaths, according to an online dashboard that tracks outbreak numbers. The virus is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China, but there have been confirmed cases in the U.S., Australia, Canada, Japan, France, Germany, and dozens of countries around the globe.

