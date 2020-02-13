Here’s your first look of Robert Pattinson as The Batman

Filmmaker Matt Reeves just shared our very first look at Robert Pattinson as The Batman.

In a camera test posted on Vimeo on Thursday, Pattison is seen under the glimmer of infrared light, decked out in the matte black, iconic costume, his face hidden by the mask. The clip is accompanied by dark, deep string instruments from the film’s composer, Michael Giacchino. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the 55-second snippet was shot by cinematographer Greig Fraser.

Pattison was cast in the role last spring, and will appear alongside Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Colin Farrell as the Penguin. The film is still being shot in London.

Yes folks that’s my music in the video Matt just sent out. Enjoy!! https://t.co/IW5LNroojL — Michael Giacchino (@m_giacchino) February 13, 2020

The Batman is expected to hit theaters June 25, 2021.

Reeves is known for films like War for the Planet of the Apes and Cloverfield — as well as a handful of other action thrillers. In an interview with New Trailer Buzz in 2017, Reeves said he is planning to capture Batman’s “almost noir-driven detective” side, stemming back to the character’s role as “the world’s greatest detective” in the comic book.

Pattinson’s part in the film may have come out of left field for many fans of the series, but after Ben Affleck retired the suit at the beginning of 2019, Pattinson’s work in the decade following Twilight made him a serious contender, according to The Ringer. He even told Variety this past September that the role of Batman had been on his mind for quite some time.

“It’s such an absurd thing to say. I sort of had an idea to do it” Pattinson told the magazine adding that once he tried on the suit he felt “very powerful immediately.”

Red filter removed showing a better look at the Batsuit (@imPatrick) #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/UU5GkgPqEf — Geek Vibes Nation ???? (@GeekVibesNation) February 14, 2020

The reaction to the video on social media was immediate. Some users went as far as editing out the harsh red light to reveal a closer look at the costume’s “work in progress” aesthetic. Many just simply gawked at Pattinson’s remarkably powerful-looking jawline.

I CANNOT BREATHE LOOK AT HIS JAWLINE !!!! #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/dVCNdqL8FO — Tessa Netting (@tessanetting) February 14, 2020

Though the screen test video was short, it did provide a look into how Pattison will take over the character. If you look closely enough, and compare to the likes of other actors who once filled the suit, like George Clooney and Christian Bale, Pattinson’s apparel doesn’t seem as high tech — his mask made of leather, and doesn’t really resemble a helmet. The plated chest isn’t really complete either.

Take the video as a whole, and there is no doubt we can expect this next rendition of the series to be eerie and unpredictable.

