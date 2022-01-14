  1. News
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This is the free app ISS astronauts use for Earth photos

Trevor Mogg
By

Orbiting Earth 16 times a day means there’s an abundance of amazing photo opportunities for astronauts staying aboard the International Space Station.

During his recent six-month visit to the space-based facility, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet spoiled us with a slew of astonishing Earth images snapped from 250 miles up.

Toward the end of his mission in November, Pesquet revealed how he managed to capture impressive imagery on such a consistent basis (spoiler: a lot of preparation is required).

In a tweet this week, current ISS inhabitant Matthias Maurer offered additional insight into how astronauts observe Earth, even sharing the name of the mobile app that helps them spot places of interest.

“To find out where we are above Earth & not miss any interesting photo opportunities, space station astronauts use an app called GoISSwatch & NASA’s ‘World Map’ programme,” Maurer, who arrived at the ISS in November, said in a tweet. “These also show weather conditions & Earth observation targets for the perfect [photos].”

Where on Earth…? 🤔 To find out where we are above Earth &amp; not miss any interesting photo opportunities, @Space_Station astronauts use an app called GoISSwatch &amp; @NASA&#39;s &quot;World Map&quot; programme. These also show weather conditions &amp; Earth observation targets for the perfect 📸 pic.twitter.com/vOvUj1iGGa

&mdash; Matthias Maurer (@astro_matthias) January 13, 2022

Developed by GoSoftWork, the GoISSWatch app (free for iPhone and iPad) shows astronauts the space station’s predicted route as it orbits Earth.

For earthlings looking up, the same iOS app (Android users can try this one) offers real-time time tracking of the ISS. It also lets you know when the station will be passing over your neighborhood, giving you the chance to spot the orbital satellite yourself (no special equipment needed, only clear skies!).

The app’s notification feature means you can plan ahead if you’re interested in trying to take a photo of the station in the night sky. In a reply to Maurer’s message, stargazer Steve Rice revealed that he uses the app for exactly that purpose, including in his tweet a wonderful long-exposure image that he took of the ISS …

As Steve pointed out, he uses a paid version of GoSoftWork’s app called GoSatWatch ($10), which lets you track not only the ISS but also numerous other satellites orbiting Earth. It also lets you track SpaceX spacecraft during missions to and from the ISS. However, GoSoftWork’s free app will do the job if you’re only interested in spotting the space station.

Editors' Recommendations

More bad news for Tesla’s Cybertruck customers

Elon Musk Unveils the Tesla Cybertruck

This LG robot could soon be serving your restaurant meal

LG's CLOi ServeBot robot.

How to pick the best streaming fitness challenge for you

Fitness Streaming Challenges Strava Biking

The best Hulu original series to stream right now

The cast of How I Met Your Father.

The best capture cards for 2022: Xbox, PlayStation, and PC

An Elgato 4K60 Pro capture card in a gaming rig.

Everything we know about Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus promo imaage featuring two trainers and their parties looking out towards a mountain.

Firefox Focus unveils ‘total cookie protection’ for Android

Mozilla Firefox image. Credits: Mozilla official.

Texas parking payment problems now include scammy QR codes

QR Code scam alert.

You don’t need a gaming chair. Get this ergonomic office chair deal instead

SIHOO Ergonomic Adjustable Office Chair in office, sideways

Dell’s best home office laptop is OVER $750 OFF right now

Dell Vostro 5510 home office laptop

Alienware and Dell gaming laptops get incredible price cuts today

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop.

The best PS5 controllers

The Dualsense Controller lying on a table.

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals for January 2022

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (left) and Galaxy Watch 3 (right).