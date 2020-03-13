  1. News

Trump says Google is developing a website to facilitate coronavirus testing

By

President Donald Trump announced Friday that Google is helping the government develop a website that will help streamline testing for COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus. Trump said during a press conference that the website will “determine whether a test is warranted and to facilitate testing at a nearby convenient location,” although the exact details are currently unknown.

While it’s not clear when the site will become available, Trump stated that Google has 1,700 engineers working on the website, and that it will be “very quickly done, unlike websites of the past.” We’ve reached out to Google for more details and will update this story when we hear back.

According to Debbie Birx, the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, the site will allow users to list their symptoms, then direct them to a testing site nearby if it’s likely that they have COVID-19.

Debbie Birx, the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator
Debbie Birx, the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, holds a chart showing how the Google testing website works.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with additional details.

