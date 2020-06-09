  1. News

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey makes Juneteenth a company holiday

By

Juneteenth, celebrated as the day when slavery in the U.S. ended, will now be officially commemorated in the U.S. — at least at tech giants Twitter and Square.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted that the two companies — for both of which he serves as CEO and founder or co-founder — will mark June 19 as a “company holiday in the U.S., forevermore.”

In a follow-up, Dorsey also remarked that “we will do the work to make those dates company holidays everywhere we are present.”

Following the spread of Black Lives Matter protests across the country, companies all over have been releasing statements condemning racism and supporting the movement. But many have received criticism for not doing enough to promote black employees or executives.

Dorsey’s move to commemorate Juneteenth is the first such announcement among the Silicon Valley giants.

Juneteenth is not a public holiday in the U.S., but it is recognized as a state holiday in some states.

It marks the day when the Emancipation Proclamation — the document that freed the U.S.’s slaves — was finally read aloud in Texas, which was the last slave-owning state to receive the news, some 2.5 years after the document was actually signed.

Editors' Recommendations

Google Maps, Bing Maps add marker for Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington D.C.

Google Maps Adds Marker for Black Lives Plaza

IBM will no longer develop or research facial recognition tech

IBM's Summit Supercomputer

Respawn adds Black Lives Matter message in Apex Legends launch screen

apex legends update fix gibraltar sticky shield hit registration

Big Tech had a chance to take major steps against systemic racism, but it failed

big tech systemic racism failure black lives matter imagecomposite jackdorsey markzuckerberg 200604

Game industry pauses events as U.S. reels from George Floyd protests

Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George Floyd

These amazing audio deepfakes showcase progress of A.I. speech synthesis

best audio deepfakes web sound visualization

NASA awards contract to Northrop Grumman to design lunar Gateway station

EA Sports promises stronger measures against racism, particularly for NHL games

Soon you’ll be able to exercise by racing a virtual ghost of your past self

Valve pushes back summer Steam Game Festival by one week

Tiny briefcase-sized satellite spots an exoplanet and sets a new record

The super-Earth exoplanet 55 Cancri e, depicted with its star in this artist's concept, likely has an atmosphere thicker than Earth's but with ingredients that could be similar to those of Earth's atmosphere.

Tear gas: Treatment, tips, and practical advice for protestors

how to treat tear gas first anniversary of the act gilet jaune in toulouse

How To Watch UFC 250 Online: Live Stream Nunes vs. Spencer

Amanda Nunes, UFC champion

Destiny 2 players watched live as Rasputin rained missiles on the Almighty

Itch.io games bundle raises $1 million in less than 24 hours for racial justice