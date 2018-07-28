Twitter’s new guideline seek to curb abusive comments on Periscope

Share

Twitter, in an effort to curb abusive comments on Periscope, its video-streaming platform, is giving users new tools to deal with abusers and other people who violate Periscope’s guidelines. Rather than attempt to rely solely on algorithms or its own staff, Twitter has decided to give community members the ability to monitor and police Periscope’s live chat rooms.

In addition to allowing chat moderators to ban people from live chat rooms, Twitter will soon start suspending and permanently banning accounts that violate the company’s guidelines. While Periscope’s current rules allow for chat moderators to ban individual users from a chat room, it does not allow them to kick them off the platform. If someone is banned from one chatroom, they can simply go to another chat room and harass a new set of users.

That all changes on August 10. When Twitter’s new rules go into effect, those who are found to be repeatedly violating Periscope’s terms of service and community guidelines may see their account suspended or banned altogether.

We’re committed to making sure everyone feels safe watching live video, whether you’re broadcasting or just tuning in. To create safer conversation, we're launching more aggressive enforcement of our guidelines. https://t.co/dQdtnxCfx6 — Periscope (@PeriscopeCo) July 27, 2018

This move makes sense considering Twitter’s past issues with harassment, such as when actor Leslie Jones was driven off the platform by trolls. However, the announcement was met with mixed reviews by Twitter’s community. Many users did praise Twitter for taking action against abusers and trolls, but some were concerned that the community self-policing could simply make way for a new form of harassment. In this case, some users are concerned that people might simply begin reporting anyone they disagree with using Periscope’s new rules as a means of eliminating dissent or simply as a new means of trolling.

What will you guys do to combat overreporting just to hurt the broadcasters? I can see many good viewers being reported just because … this should be in hands of the broadcaster or just someone assigned by the broadcaster. Also, pls replace block for ban. — AngelsPiano (@Angels_Piano) July 27, 2018

However, the majority of replies to Periscope’s tweet were positive and expressed optimism regarding the upcoming changes.

Thank you. The bullying & abusive comments in a scope take away from the positive experience for viewer & broadcaster. — Lauren (@thegingerme) July 27, 2018