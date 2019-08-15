News

UPS partners with TuSimple to test self-driving semi-trucks

Allison Matyus
By

UPS has been carrying truckloads of goods in self-driving semi-trucks since May. The vehicles are driving through Arizona routes between Phoenix and Tucson as an ongoing test.

The shipping giant announced the partnership with TuSimple, an autonomous driving company, on Thursday, August 15. UPS Ventures is also taking a minority stake in the company.

The trucks created by TuSimple are Level 4 autonomous, which means that a computer is in complete control of driving with no required manual controls. While the trucks have been operating on the road, a driver and an engineer are still on board to monitor the system, as is required by law. 

“While fully autonomous, driverless vehicles still have development and regulatory work ahead, we are excited by the advances in braking and other technologies that companies like TuSimple are mastering. All of these technologies offer significant safety and other benefits that will be realized long before the full vision of autonomous vehicles is brought to fruition — and UPS will be there, as a leader implementing these new technologies in our fleet,” UPS chief strategy and transformation officer Scott Price said in the press release.  

The vehicles have been hauling goods from its supply chain and freight business segment, running roughly five routes a day, a UPS spokesperson told Digital Trends. The spokesperson told Digital Trends that it’s too early in the tests to determine any expansion, but that they do expect to expand to other routes.

TuSimple’s autonomous technology allows the use of self-driving, Class 8 tractor-trailers that exceed 33,000 pounds with three or more axles. The company’s mission is to increase safety on the road, decrease transportation costs, and reduce carbon emissions that diesel-fueled semi-trucks give off. 

UPS has been testing new ways of delivery, even toying with the idea of drone delivery, which they call UPS Flight Forward. As with autonomous driving, there are still strict regulations on full-fledged drone delivery services, but UPS launched a trial service in March to deliver medical samples between health care facilities in Raleigh, North Carolina. UPS has applied for Federal  Aviation Administration (FAA) Part 135 air carrier certification which would allow drones at night, over people, and beyond the operator’s line of sight, but has yet to be approved. 

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Toyota RAV4 vs. Honda CR-V: The differences and the similarities
windows 10 april 2019 update white theme
Computing

Windows 10 has two critical vulnerabilities; update now to avoid infection

Microsoft recently alerted users that it patched two critical remote code execution (RCE) "wormable" vulnerabilities, which could have allowed hackers to spread malware to PCs. If you haven't updated Windows 10 yet, get on it.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
foxconn factory
Smart Home

Foxconn interns reportedly work long hours to produce Amazon Alexa products

A recent report from the Chinese Labor Watch said that student interns are forced to work long hours without rest in order to meet Amazon Echo production goals at the Foxconn factory in China.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
donald trump facebook libra cryptocurrency banking charter president holds news conference in rose garden on census and citze
News

Trump administration delays Chinese tariffs on select electronics until December

President Trump's trade war with China took a detour Tuesday as the United States Trade Representative postponed some of the $300 billion in tariffs set to take effect next month, including many tech gadgets.
Posted By Ed Oswald
how to save battery life on an iPhone
Mobile

Apple says that unauthorized battery warning is all about customer safety

Third-party battery replacements for the newest iPhone models will result in a warning message in the device's settings. The only way to clear it is to take the iPhone to an Apple Store or an Apple Authorized Service Provider.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
upgraded ecovacs deebot ozmo models vacuum and mop with multi floor mapping 920 02 1
Smart Home

New Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo models vacuum and mop with multi-floor mapping

Ecovacs Robotics launched two new robotic home floor care models. The Deebot Ozmo 920 and Deebot Ozmo 950 add new laser-based navigation and multi-floor mapping capabilities combine robotic vacuuming and mopping for total floor cleaning.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Sony Xperia 1
Mobile

The Sony Xperia 1 with Alexa is available for $100 off until August 26

Sony took the wraps off of three new phones at Mobile World Congress 2019, including the new Xperia 1, which is the company's new flagship phone and the first with a 4K OLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio.
Posted By Christian de Looper
google assistant assignable reminders on hub
Smart Home

Google Assistant’s reminders will soon nag your significant other for you

Let Google take the heat for all that nagging: Google Assistant will soon allow you to assign reminders to others. The feature will roll out to Google Assistant-enabled phones, speakers, and displays over the next few weeks.
Posted By Ed Oswald
tcl 2019 8 series 6 5 released details pricing q82x angled left hero
Home Theater

TCL announces mini-LED and 8K along with its 2019 TV lineup

Debuted at CES 2109, we finally know when we'll be able to get our hands on TCL's 2019 lineup of new TVs and what they'll cost. The new QLED 8-Series looks especially promising, but the 8K versions won't arrive until 2020.
Posted By Simon Cohen
mid engined chevrolet corvette news rumors specs 2020 stingray
Cars

Chevrolet’s 2020 Corvette gets supercar specs and tech without the price

Chevrolet completely reinvented the Corvette Stingray for the 2020 model year. While the first seven generations of the car came with a front-mounted engine, the eighth-generation model switches to a mid-engined layout.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 dodge charger srt hellcat widebody daytona 50th anniversary edition
Cars

This 717-horsepower Dodge Charger is the ultimate family sedan

The Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat gets a 10-horsepower boost, but only for a limited-edition model. The special Charger commemorates the 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona -- one of the wildest American muscle cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Apple TV+
Movies & TV

Apple TV+ : Everything we know about Apple’s Netflix-style streaming service

Apple has an ambitious slate of original programming it has been developing for its streaming service Apple TV+, and now we know some details about where and when we'll be able to see it. Here's everything we know about Apple TV+ so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
2020 honda civic hatchback specs and pricing
Cars

2020 Honda Civic hatchback keeps the manual-transmission faith

The 2020 Honda Civic hatchback was treated to a subtle exterior facelift. Honda also expanded the availability of both the manual transmission and 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
ai missile c daem army gettyimages 1083578222
Emerging Tech

The U.S. Army is developing A.I. missiles that can choose their own targets

The U.S. military wants to equip itself with a new type of artificial intelligence-guided missile, which will use A.I. smarts to pursue its targets. Prototypes will be shown off in 2021.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
2019 audi e tron earns iihs top safety pick
Cars

2019 Audi E-Tron is the first electric car to earn top IIHS safety rating

The 2019 Audi E-Tron is the first electric car to earn an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ rating. But the IIHS hasn't tested the Audi's two main rivals -- the Jaguar I-Pace and Tesla Model X.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein