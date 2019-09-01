As a trade agreement between the U.S. and China continues to hang in balance, a new round of tariffs on imported Chinese goods by the Trump Administration came into effect today. The fresh 15% duty is set to hit nearly $110 billion worth of consumer products ranging from essentials like clothing and food to a handful of electronics such as the Apple Watch and televisions.

The revised taxes will take a significant toll on U.S. citizens as prices of several household items are expected to surge in the forthcoming weeks. Early estimates forecast an increase of hundreds of dollars in average annual expenditure.

An analysis by economists Kirill Borusyak, from University College London and Xavier Jaravel and at the London School of Economics, predicts the move will cost an average American family an additional $460 over a year. The figure, as per the report, is anticipated to reach $970 for the country’s wealthiest and $340 for families at the bottom of the income spectrum.

In addition, the fresh wave of tariffs is the first of the two-part duty the U.S. has planned for the year. The second batch, which is scheduled to go live on December 15th, will levy the 15% tax raise on virtually everything including laptops and smartphones that comes to the United States from China.

The other half of the new tariffs were delayed in order to protect American shoppers from bearing the brunt during the holiday season, said U.S. President Donald Trump earlier last month. The new tariffs were reportedly announced as a result of yet another round of unsuccessful talks between the parties in Shanghai. China retaliated with an increase in existing tariffs of its own on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods and another is set for December 15th.

The next face-to-face meeting will take place in Washington later this month.

Win Cramer, CEO of a California-based wireless accessory maker, JLab Audio, while speaking to Bloomberg, said the tax hike will impact 90% of its products starting today and possibly hurt holiday sales which are responsible for roughly half of the company’s sales.

The 14-month-long trade dispute between the U.S. and China has spurred a period of uncertainty for businesses as well. A range of tech companies has scrambled to establish alternate locations for their supply chains. Last week, reports from India revealed the country is looking to capitalize on the growing tensions and planning to ease regulations and offer incentives in an effort to sway foreign companies to shift their production.

