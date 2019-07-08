Digital Trends
How to watch Taylor Swift’s blockbuster Amazon Prime Day concert

Mathew Katz
watch live stream taylor swift amazon prime day concert gettyimages 1153173032
Rich Fury

Amazon plans to celebrate its first 48-hour Prime Day sale with a blockbuster concert featuring Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Becky G., and Sza on Wednesday, July 10 — and you can watch the whole thing live.

The gathering of some of pop music’s biggest acts shows Amazon’s muscle when it comes to promoting its annual mega-sale, which runs from Monday, July 15, through Tuesday, July 16. Along with big-name music acts, Amazon will air sneak peeks of upcoming Amazon Original shows. Actor Jane Lynch will host the celebration.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the show live, or to stream it later.

How can I watch the concert?

Amazon Prime members can stream the free concert starting at 6 p.m. PT on Wednesday via the Prime Video app. That means you can watch on your phone, your smart TV, your streaming device, or your computer. Simply open up your app and you’ll see the option to start streaming the concert.

What if I miss the show?

Don’t worry. Amazon will let Prime Members watch the concert on demand after it streams live. That option will be available on all of Amazon’s streaming apps. You can also ask your Alexa smart speaker to replay the show if you just want to listen to it afterward.

How do I prepare for the show?

You can jam out to Swift’s new single, ME!, on the music platform of your choice. You can also ask Alexa to “play the Prime Day Concert playlist” for a collection of tunes by all the artists performing at the event.

What about my favorite Prime Video shows?

Amazon will use the concert to promote some of its upcoming shows. Expect to see trailers for The Boys, Undone, Modern Love, Carnival Row, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Do I need to be an Amazon Prime member to watch?

Yes. To be eligible for anything related to Prime Day, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member. Prime membership is $119 a year and gives you free two-day shipping along with access to Prime Video streaming shows and movies.

If you are a Prime member, be sure to check out our Prime Day guide for all the best deals before and during Amazon’s massive sale.

