We might finally see AR Apple glasses in 2022, according to one analyst

Apple’s plan to launch augmented reality glasses could finally happen in 2022, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo — who is something of an oracle when it comes to Apple predictions — originally predicted Apple’s smart glasses to be released this year but has pushed back that timeline to 2022, according to a report from Apple Insider. 

Kuo confirmed the 2022 timeline to Apple Insider through supply chain information from a company that is reportedly working with Apple on its AR glasses. 

The 2022 release date also matches a report from The Information last year, which detailed an Apple company meeting in which a 2022 deadline was discussed for AR glasses.

Rumors of AR glasses have been circulating for some time, and an October patent confirmed that the company was working on making it happen. Apple’s patent includes tech that would make the glasses work similar to transition lenses and tech that could function as a type of virtual glasses. 

The patent also notes that the glasses might feature a gaze-tracking system using a built-in camera to detect where the user is looking.

Other rumored details of Apple’s AR glasses include “high-resolution” eyepieces, cameras on the outside, and a sunglass-type design that would be built to be worn during the day. 

Digital Trends reached out to Apple to comment on the timeline of the AR glasses. We will update this story when we hear back. 

Aside from AR glasses, Apple is also rumored to be working on a smart car. Last year, Kuo predicted that the Apple Car would launch around 2023 to 2025. 

There’s also reportedly an Apple AR headphone in the works, which could be used for a “virtual conference room audio experience.” 

