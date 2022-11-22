 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. News

World Cup: FIFA app made U.S. soccer fans’ tickets disappear

Trevor Mogg
By
FIFA's ticketing app for the 2022 World Cup.
FIFA

Fans with virtual tickets for some of Qatar’s first World Cup soccer games on Monday were left wondering if they’d be able to enter the stadium after the official FIFA ticketing app crashed shortly before kick-off.

U.S. fans with tickets for the Wales game, and England fans planning to see the clash with Iran, were among “thousands” of ticket-holders unable to access the FIFA app that held their virtual tickets, ESPN reported on Monday.

According to a fan group linked to the U.S. team, tickets “disappeared” from accounts and also prevented fans from transferring tickets to other individuals for attending the game together.

Related

With no way to enter the stadium, those experiencing issues with the app were told to make their way to the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center for assistance. Around 500 concerned fans went along in a bid to sort out the problem, ESPN reported.

The news outlet added that “hundreds” of affected England fans were still making their way to the stadium for the Iran game when the players walked onto the field at the Khalifa International Stadium for the 4 p.m. kick-off on Monday.

It’s not clear how many ticketed fans, if any, failed to enter the stadiums for the England and U.S games.

Responding to the debacle, FIFA said in a statement: “Some spectators are currently experiencing an issue with accessing their tickets via the FIFA ticketing app. FIFA is working on solving the issue. In the meantime, fans who are not able to access their mobile tickets should check the email accounts they used to register with the ticketing app for further instructions.”

The world football body continued: “In case fans cannot access their email accounts, the stadium’s Ticket Resolution Point will be able to support. We thank fans for their understanding as we work to fix the issue as soon as possible.”

Already mired in controversy over migrant worker deaths and gay rights in the oil-rich nation, Qatar will want to ensure the ticketing issues are ironed out early on to prevent even more negative publicity hitting the global sports event.

Prefer to watch the games from the comfort of your favorite armchair? Digital Trends has you covered.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
TikTok stays in app stores as U.S. judge temporarily blocks ban
tiktok logo
Judge rules that U.S. government can’t force WeChat off app stores
apple tencent wechat tip deal
TikTok says it’s here to stay; ban from U.S. app stores delayed to September 27
tiktok logo
TikTok and WeChat to be banned from U.S. app stores on Sunday
tiktok logo next to trump
Could the Huawei MateStation X dethrone Apple’s iMac?
Huawei MateStation X.
The canceled Nvidia RTX 4080 12GB takes a beating in benchmarks
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card is shown flying over green perspective lines.
This gaming PC inside a vintage radio is truly amazing
A pc inside a vintage wooden Motorola radio case with a stainless steel fan at the front, surrounded by green leaves.
This adapter could stop RTX 4090s from melting — but there’s a catch
CableMod's power adapter for the RTX 4090 GPU.
Nvidia RTX 4080 is almost here — with wildly varying prices
The top of the Nvidia RTX 4080 cooler.
This creepy Mac app can record every moment of your online life
The Rewind app on an iMac with a pink background, showing a grid of faces from a Zoom call
This ASRock gadget turns your PC case into a proper monitor
Gamer in front of a PC that has the ASRock side panel screen on it.
AMD quietly slashes the prices of some of its best CPUs
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D socketed in a motherboard.
A keyboard with its own CPU and GPU? Yes, it’s real — and it’s coming soon
Finalmouse's interactive skin keyboard.