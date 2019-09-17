Servers containing sensitive medical data — including X-rays, CT scans, and MRIs — are unprotected in doctors’ offices, imaging centers, and archiving services all over the world. Records for at least 5 million U.S. patients are available online, according to an investigation by ProPublica and German public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk.

Reporters found 187 servers in the U.S. without passwords and other security protocols, leaving them open to access via software or basic web searches. The scans contained not only medical information but birthdates and social security numbers, in some cases.

The leaks appear to be the fault of radiologist offices and other independent centers that failed to follow proper security standards that many larger hospitals and universities put into place following the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). The law passed in 1996 and requires medical data be kept private and secure.

Dr. Oleg Pianykh, an assistant professor of radiology and the director of medical analytics at Massachusetts General Hospital, has been tracking the problem for years. “Despite more than two decades of active development and implementation, our radiology data still remains insecure,” he wrote in a 2016 research paper.

Pianyh says that data security was left up to IT administrators, who assume devices have built-in protections and may not understand how complex medical records can be. Many of the offices don’t meet the expected standard for handling, storing, printing, and transmitting medical imaging, known as Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine (DICOM).

Protections weren’t built into devices, such as servers where records are kept, and instead “was left to generic solutions and protocols, such as firewalls, virtual private networks, or identity access management,” Pianykh wrote.

The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance oversees DICOM but claims the security standards are adequate but seemed to suggest individual offices and centers are responsible for seeing them through. “Proper security, however, requires more than just technical measures,” the alliance said in a statement. “It requires the implementation of institutional plans and policies to address various aspects of security (for example: infrastructure, device configuration, procedures, policies, training, auditing, and oversight).”

In one case, a Denver-based archival service, Offsite Image, had over 340,000 records that were vulnerable, including some from both human doctors and veterinarians. Its tech consultant, Matthew Nelms, said the company fixed its servers after told ProPublica alerted him of the issue. “We were just never even aware that there was a possibility that could even happen,” he said.

