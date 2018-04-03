Active shooter at YouTube San Bruno headquarters

Share

There are reports of an active shooter at the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office told CBS News it is treating it as an “active shooter incident” with no further details.

The San Bruno police department tweeted “Police activity at 901 Cherry Ave. please stay out of the area.” That address is YouTube HQ.

Vadim Lavrusik, self-identified as a YouTube employee Tweeted “Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers.”

Lavrusik followed up that he had been evacuated from the building: ” Safe. Got evacuated it (sic). Outside now.

The following came from Google Communications: “Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and Youtube as it becomes available.

According to CBS, a spokesman for the San Francisco General Hospital said it is “receiving patients but did not say how many.”

Another law enforcement source confirmed to ABC7’s sister station KGO’s reporter Dan Noyes in San Francisco that the shooter is a white, adult female wearing a dark top and head scarf.

The source told KGO that there are reports that several people have been injured, but there are no

Police SWAT vehicles have surrounded the HQ. CBS reports police are patting down employees as they evacuate the campus. Employees are then moved to a parking lot surrounded by police cars.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office tweeted: In regards to active shooter situation at YouTube HQ; San Bruno Police Chief Barberini will be making a statement at 2:30 pm. Media staging area is at the corner of Traeger Ave. at Bayhill Dr. in San Bruno.

The YouTube HQ is close to the San Francisco Airport, about 12 miles south of San Francisco.

This is an active, developing story. We will follow up as we learn more.