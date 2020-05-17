Videoconferencing software Zoom has restored service after experiencing outages throughout Sunday morning.

On Zoom’s status page on Sunday morning, it warned that Zoom meetings and Zoom video webinars were suffering from “degraded performance,” as was Zoom dashboard and reporting. Other aspects of the service, such as Zoom phone and Zoom chat were operational as usual.

The Zoom team is aware of the issues and is working to fix them. In a message about the issues with meetings and webinars posted at 6:42 a.m. PT, the company wrote that, “We have received reports that some Zoom users may be experiencing issues hosting and joining meetings. Our team is working to identify the root cause and scope of this issue.” It updated at 7:09 a.m. to state, “Our team is investigating the root cause of issues joining Zoom Meetings. These issues appear to be limited to a subset of users.” A further update at 7:41 a.m. merely stated, “Our team is continuing to investigate this issue.”

Zoom’s official Twitter account also confirmed the issue was ongoing and under investigation:

Our team is investigating the root cause of issues joining Zoom Meetings. These issues appear to be limited to a subset of users. Please visit https://t.co/aqz5nSoQRw for updates. — Zoom (@zoom_us) May 17, 2020

With so many people dependent on software like Zoom for both work and personal communications during the coronavirus pandemic, the service outages have caused a variety of issues. On Twitter, users complained that Zoom going down had caused problems from lost revenue for ballet teachers to difficulties in livestreaming a funeral.

In a statement to Digital Trends, a Zoom spokesperson said:

“Zoom users impacted by an issue hosting and joining Zoom Meetings and Zoom Video Webinars should now be able to host, join, and participate in these sessions. We are continuing to assess this matter that impacted a subset of our users and will monitor to ensure no further operational impact. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this might have caused.”

Updated May 17, 2022 with statement from Zoom spokesperson.

