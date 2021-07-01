  1. News

It’s not just you. Twitter for web is down.

By

Twitter for web is experiencing issues around the world, preventing users from seeing tweets and other content. The problem appeared to begin at around 10 p.m. ET.  Twitter’s mobile app seems to be unaffected.

Downdetector, which tracks such outages, said 93% of Twitter-related reports are coming from people trying to access the web service.

Twitter acknowledged the issue at 10:52 p.m. ET saying: “Profiles’ tweets may not be loading for some of you on web and we’re currently working on a fix. Thanks for sticking with us!”

Those experiencing the issue are being met with the message, “Something went wrong. Try reloading,” when visiting an account page. It means that anyone seeking more information from Twitter Support via the web will be met with the same message. The advice is to switch to your mobile app, which reports suggest is functioning as usual.

As you’d expect, disgruntled users are posting about the ongoing incident. One said, “Disappearing tweets? Anyone else?” while another suggested that some folks will “migrate to other social media platforms, just like they did before,” adding, “Twitter is like a dumpster, if it goes down the trash spills all over the place.” Another quipped: “OK, who spilled coffee on Twitter’s server?”

The extent of the outage isn’t currently clear, though it seems to be affecting users in many parts of the world.

Of course, popular online services suffer various issues from time to time, and this isn’t the first time for Twitter to experience what appears to be a major outage. Various technical issues have knocked it offline before, though the company is usually quick to respond to the situation and reassure users that it’s working on a fix.

We’ll update this article as and when more information becomes available.

UPDATE: At 11:38 p.m. ET, Twitter Support said: “Tweets should now be visible on profiles, but other parts of Twitter for web may not be loading for you. We’re continuing to work on getting things back to normal.”

This is a developing story …

