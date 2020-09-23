Instagram back online after brief outage Wednesday

Instagram is back after some users reported issues Wednesday afternoon.

Down Detector shows that there were almost 2,000 reports of issues with the social platform around noon PT. Most of the people having issues reported problems with the website and the news feed.

Instagram appeared to be working again by around 12:35 p.m. PT

Digital Trends reached out to Instagram for comment on what caused the brief outage. We will update this story when we hear back.

The last time Instagram had any major issues was in June when it experienced an outage along with Facebook and Facebook Messenger.

