If any parents rely on Roblox to keep their young kids occupied, then the last three days may have been rather stressful.

The popular online gaming and game creation platform crashed on Thursday, October 28, and it’s taken until Sunday evening to get to the bottom of the issue and restore services.

“Roblox is back online everywhere!” the California-based company said in a tweet on Sunday at about 7:30 p.m. ET, adding: “Thank you for your continued patience as we get back to normal.” Three hours earlier it said it was “incrementally bringing regions back online.”

Roblox is back online everywhere! Thank you for your continued patience as we get back to normal. — Roblox (@Roblox) October 31, 2021

The company hasn’t offered any details about why the platform went down. Some folks suggested the issue may have been linked to a promotional partnership with Chipotle that launched shortly before Roblox hit the buffers, but the company appeared to reject the claims, tweeting that the outage “was not related to any specific experiences or partnerships on the platform.”

Later, on Saturday, it tweeted another message, saying it believed it had “identified an underlying internal cause of the outage,” adding that it was “in the process of performing the necessary engineering and maintenance work to get Roblox back up and running ASAP.”

Roblox fans — whether those who play it or the parents who love nothing more than to see their kids immersed in it — hit social media to express their frustration at the game’s disappearance, with tens of thousands of people responding to each of the messages posted by Roblox during the downtime.

Roblox describes its offering as “a platform where people from around the world come to play, learn, work, and socialize,” but for the last three days its users have had to go elsewhere for such activities.

The good news is that the company appears to have finally resolved the issue, allowing fans to start the new week with Roblox in full working order.

Want to find out more about Roblox and why it’s so popular with kids around the world? Digital Trends has you covered.

Editors' Recommendations