  1. Gaming

Parents rejoice as Roblox gets back online after three-day outage

By

If any parents rely on Roblox to keep their young kids occupied, then the last three days may have been rather stressful.

The popular online gaming and game creation platform crashed on Thursday, October 28, and it’s taken until Sunday evening to get to the bottom of the issue and restore services.

“Roblox is back online everywhere!” the California-based company said in a tweet on Sunday at about 7:30 p.m. ET, adding: “Thank you for your continued patience as we get back to normal.” Three hours earlier it said it was “incrementally bringing regions back online.”

Roblox is back online everywhere! Thank you for your continued patience as we get back to normal.

&mdash; Roblox (@Roblox) October 31, 2021

The company hasn’t offered any details about why the platform went down. Some folks suggested the issue may have been linked to a promotional partnership with Chipotle that launched shortly before Roblox hit the buffers, but the company appeared to reject the claims, tweeting that the outage “was not related to any specific experiences or partnerships on the platform.”

Later, on Saturday, it tweeted another message, saying it believed it had “identified an underlying internal cause of the outage,” adding that it was “in the process of performing the necessary engineering and maintenance work to get Roblox back up and running ASAP.”

Roblox fans — whether those who play it or the parents who love nothing more than to see their kids immersed in it — hit social media to express their frustration at the game’s disappearance, with tens of thousands of people responding to each of the messages posted by Roblox during the downtime.

Roblox describes its offering as “a platform where people from around the world come to play, learn, work, and socialize,” but for the last three days its users have had to go elsewhere for such activities.

The good news is that the company appears to have finally resolved the issue, allowing fans to start the new week with Roblox in full working order.

Want to find out more about Roblox and why it’s so popular with kids around the world? Digital Trends has you covered.

Editors' Recommendations

Researchers come up with method for cleaning up space debris using magnets

Space Debris

Space Station astronauts use AR headset to upgrade particle physics hardware

NASA Astronaut Megan McArthur dons a Microsoft HoloLens, a mixed reality (or augmented reality) headset, which allows her to see both the spacearound her as well as digital displays in her field of view.

This Logitech G432 gaming headset is only $50 today

The Logitech G432 gaming headset with the microphone extended.

This 24-inch Asus gaming monitor is $200 at Walmart today

best gaming monitors under 200 asus vp228qg

Save $31 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 at Walmart today

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic on the wrist.

Hubble captures creepy carbon star CW Leonis peering out from a screen of smoke

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope celebrates Halloween this year with a striking observation of the carbon star CW Leonis, which resembles a baleful orange eye glaring from behind a shroud of smoke.

NASA’s Juno spacecraft peers deep into the atmosphere of Jupiter

Jupiter's banded appearance is created by the cloud-forming weather layer. This composite image shows views of Jupiter in infrared and visible light taken by the Gemini North telescope and NASA's Hubble Space Telescope.

From Splatterhouse to Resident Evil, horror games found the fun in fear

Resident Evil Village House Beneviento doll.

Best Black Friday Deals 2021: What to buy TODAY

Black Friday 2021 is the day after Thanksgiving.

Best Blink camera deals for October 2021

Blink Home System security cameras on a kitchen counter.

Best Amazon Fire tablet deals for October 2021

Amazon Fire 10 HD Plus tablet with user playing Minecraft.

The best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals for October 2021

Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus

The best iPad Pro deals and sales for October 2021

iPad Pro running iPadOS 15, with the Digital Trends homepage on the screen, Apple Pencil to the right and keyboard to the left.